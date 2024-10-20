Mastering biology chapter 17 Flashcards
Mastering biology chapter 17
You can tap to flip the card.
What is the central dogma of molecular biology?
DNA -> RNA -> ProteinWhat is transcription?
The process of copying a segment of DNA into RNA.What enzyme is responsible for transcription?
RNA polymeraseWhat is the role of mRNA in protein synthesis?
mRNA carries the genetic information from DNA to the ribosome.What is translation in biology?
The process of synthesizing proteins from mRNA.What are codons?
Sequences of three nucleotides in mRNA that specify an amino acid.What is the function of tRNA?
tRNA brings amino acids to the ribosome during translation.What is a ribosome's role in translation?
Ribosomes facilitate the linking of amino acids to form proteins.What is a promoter in genetics?
A DNA sequence that initiates gene transcription.What is a mutation?
A change in the nucleotide sequence of DNA.What is the difference between introns and exons?
Introns are non-coding regions; exons are coding regions of a gene.What is RNA splicing?
The process of removing introns and joining exons in mRNA.What is a poly-A tail?
A stretch of adenine nucleotides added to mRNA's 3' end.What is the significance of the 5' cap in mRNA?
It protects mRNA from degradation and assists in ribosome binding.What is a frameshift mutation?
A genetic mutation caused by insertions or deletions that change the reading frame.What is the role of the spliceosome?
A complex that removes introns from pre-mRNA.What is an operon?
A group of genes regulated together, found in prokaryotes.What is the function of a repressor protein?
It binds to the operator to prevent transcription.What is the lac operon?
A set of genes involved in lactose metabolism in E. coli.What is the role of enhancers in gene expression?
DNA sequences that increase the rate of transcription.What is alternative splicing?
A process that allows a single gene to code for multiple proteins.What is a silent mutation?
A mutation that does not change the amino acid sequence of a protein.What is the role of the TATA box?
A DNA sequence indicating where a genetic sequence can be read and decoded.What is a nonsense mutation?
A mutation that converts an amino acid codon into a stop codon.What is the function of a transcription factor?
Proteins that help turn specific genes on or off by binding to nearby DNA.