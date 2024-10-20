Mastering biology chapter 29 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Mastering biology chapter 29
  • What is the primary function of xylem in plants?
    Transport water and minerals from roots to shoots.
  • How do stomata contribute to plant homeostasis?
    Regulate gas exchange and water loss.
  • What role do phloem tissues play in plants?
    Transport sugars and nutrients throughout the plant.
  • What is the significance of the Casparian strip in plant roots?
    Prevents passive flow of materials into the vascular cylinder.
  • How does transpiration affect water movement in plants?
    Creates a negative pressure that pulls water upward.
  • What is the cohesion-tension theory?
    Explains how water moves up through the xylem.
  • What is the function of root hairs in plants?
    Increase surface area for water and nutrient absorption.
  • How do mycorrhizae benefit plants?
    Enhance nutrient and water uptake.
  • What is the role of guard cells in plant physiology?
    Control the opening and closing of stomata.
  • What is the difference between apoplastic and symplastic pathways?
    Apoplastic is through cell walls; symplastic is through cytoplasm.
  • How do plants adapt to arid environments?
    Develop features like thick cuticles and reduced leaf area.
  • What is the function of the endodermis in plant roots?
    Regulates the flow of water and nutrients to the vascular tissue.
  • What is the pressure-flow hypothesis?
    Describes the movement of sugars in the phloem.
  • How do plants respond to drought stress?
    Close stomata and increase root growth.
  • What is the role of aquaporins in plant cells?
    Facilitate water transport across cell membranes.
  • What is guttation in plants?
    Exudation of water droplets from leaf edges.
  • How do plants achieve nutrient uptake from the soil?
    Through active transport and root hairs.
  • What is the significance of the vascular cambium?
    Produces secondary xylem and phloem.
  • How does the structure of leaves aid in photosynthesis?
    Large surface area and chlorophyll-rich cells.
  • What is the role of the cuticle in plant leaves?
    Reduces water loss and provides protection.