Mastering biology chapter 29 Flashcards
Mastering biology chapter 29
What is the primary function of xylem in plants?
Transport water and minerals from roots to shoots.How do stomata contribute to plant homeostasis?
Regulate gas exchange and water loss.What role do phloem tissues play in plants?
Transport sugars and nutrients throughout the plant.What is the significance of the Casparian strip in plant roots?
Prevents passive flow of materials into the vascular cylinder.How does transpiration affect water movement in plants?
Creates a negative pressure that pulls water upward.What is the cohesion-tension theory?
Explains how water moves up through the xylem.What is the function of root hairs in plants?
Increase surface area for water and nutrient absorption.How do mycorrhizae benefit plants?
Enhance nutrient and water uptake.What is the role of guard cells in plant physiology?
Control the opening and closing of stomata.What is the difference between apoplastic and symplastic pathways?
Apoplastic is through cell walls; symplastic is through cytoplasm.How do plants adapt to arid environments?
Develop features like thick cuticles and reduced leaf area.What is the function of the endodermis in plant roots?
Regulates the flow of water and nutrients to the vascular tissue.What is the pressure-flow hypothesis?
Describes the movement of sugars in the phloem.How do plants respond to drought stress?
Close stomata and increase root growth.What is the role of aquaporins in plant cells?
Facilitate water transport across cell membranes.What is guttation in plants?
Exudation of water droplets from leaf edges.How do plants achieve nutrient uptake from the soil?
Through active transport and root hairs.What is the significance of the vascular cambium?
Produces secondary xylem and phloem.How does the structure of leaves aid in photosynthesis?
Large surface area and chlorophyll-rich cells.What is the role of the cuticle in plant leaves?
Reduces water loss and provides protection.