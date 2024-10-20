Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Mastering biology chapter 33 Flashcards

Mastering biology chapter 33
1/20
  • What is the primary function of the circulatory system?
    To transport nutrients, gases, and wastes throughout the body.
  • How do open and closed circulatory systems differ?
    Open systems have hemolymph in body cavities; closed systems have blood in vessels.
  • What is the role of the heart in the circulatory system?
    To pump blood throughout the body.
  • What are the main components of blood?
    Red blood cells, white blood cells, platelets, and plasma.
  • How does oxygenated blood differ from deoxygenated blood?
    Oxygenated blood is rich in oxygen; deoxygenated blood has less oxygen.
  • What is the function of red blood cells?
    To carry oxygen from the lungs to the body and carbon dioxide back to the lungs.
  • What is the significance of hemoglobin in red blood cells?
    Hemoglobin binds to oxygen, allowing red blood cells to transport it.
  • What is the role of white blood cells?
    To defend the body against infection and disease.
  • How do platelets contribute to the circulatory system?
    They help in blood clotting to prevent bleeding.
  • What is the function of the lymphatic system?
    To return excess tissue fluid to the bloodstream and provide immune responses.
  • How does the structure of arteries differ from veins?
    Arteries have thicker walls to withstand high pressure; veins have valves to prevent backflow.
  • What is the role of capillaries in the circulatory system?
    To facilitate the exchange of gases, nutrients, and wastes between blood and tissues.
  • What is the significance of the pulmonary circuit?
    It carries blood between the heart and lungs for gas exchange.
  • What is the systemic circuit?
    It carries blood between the heart and the rest of the body.
  • How does blood pressure relate to the circulatory system?
    It is the force exerted by circulating blood on the walls of blood vessels.
  • What is the function of the aorta?
    To distribute oxygenated blood from the heart to the rest of the body.
  • What is the role of the vena cava in the circulatory system?
    To return deoxygenated blood from the body to the heart.
  • How do the atria and ventricles function in the heart?
    Atria receive blood; ventricles pump blood out of the heart.
  • What is the significance of the cardiac cycle?
    It describes the sequence of events in a heartbeat, including contraction and relaxation.
  • What is the role of the sinoatrial node?
    It acts as the heart's natural pacemaker, initiating the heartbeat.