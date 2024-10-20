Mastering biology chapter 33 Flashcards
What is the primary function of the circulatory system?
To transport nutrients, gases, and wastes throughout the body.How do open and closed circulatory systems differ?
Open systems have hemolymph in body cavities; closed systems have blood in vessels.What is the role of the heart in the circulatory system?
To pump blood throughout the body.What are the main components of blood?
Red blood cells, white blood cells, platelets, and plasma.How does oxygenated blood differ from deoxygenated blood?
Oxygenated blood is rich in oxygen; deoxygenated blood has less oxygen.What is the function of red blood cells?
To carry oxygen from the lungs to the body and carbon dioxide back to the lungs.What is the significance of hemoglobin in red blood cells?
Hemoglobin binds to oxygen, allowing red blood cells to transport it.What is the role of white blood cells?
To defend the body against infection and disease.How do platelets contribute to the circulatory system?
They help in blood clotting to prevent bleeding.What is the function of the lymphatic system?
To return excess tissue fluid to the bloodstream and provide immune responses.How does the structure of arteries differ from veins?
Arteries have thicker walls to withstand high pressure; veins have valves to prevent backflow.What is the role of capillaries in the circulatory system?
To facilitate the exchange of gases, nutrients, and wastes between blood and tissues.What is the significance of the pulmonary circuit?
It carries blood between the heart and lungs for gas exchange.What is the systemic circuit?
It carries blood between the heart and the rest of the body.How does blood pressure relate to the circulatory system?
It is the force exerted by circulating blood on the walls of blood vessels.What is the function of the aorta?
To distribute oxygenated blood from the heart to the rest of the body.What is the role of the vena cava in the circulatory system?
To return deoxygenated blood from the body to the heart.How do the atria and ventricles function in the heart?
Atria receive blood; ventricles pump blood out of the heart.What is the significance of the cardiac cycle?
It describes the sequence of events in a heartbeat, including contraction and relaxation.What is the role of the sinoatrial node?
It acts as the heart's natural pacemaker, initiating the heartbeat.