Mastering biology chapter 42 Flashcards

Mastering biology chapter 42
  • What is the primary function of the circulatory system?
    To transport nutrients, gases, and wastes throughout the body.
  • How does the heart maintain a one-way flow of blood?
    Through the use of valves that prevent backflow.
  • What is the role of hemoglobin in the blood?
    To carry oxygen from the lungs to the rest of the body.
  • What is the difference between open and closed circulatory systems?
    Open systems have hemolymph in body cavities; closed systems have blood in vessels.
  • How do capillaries facilitate exchange between blood and tissues?
    Their thin walls allow for the diffusion of gases, nutrients, and wastes.
  • What is the significance of the sinoatrial node in the heart?
    It acts as the heart's natural pacemaker, initiating the heartbeat.
  • What is the function of the lymphatic system in circulation?
    To return excess tissue fluid to the bloodstream and provide immune functions.
  • How does blood pressure change as blood moves through the circulatory system?
    It decreases as blood moves from arteries to veins.
  • What is the role of platelets in the circulatory system?
    To aid in blood clotting and prevent bleeding.
  • How do arteries differ from veins in structure and function?
    Arteries have thicker walls to handle high pressure; veins have valves to prevent backflow.
  • What is the function of the pulmonary circuit in the circulatory system?
    To carry blood to the lungs for gas exchange and back to the heart.
  • What is the role of the aorta in the circulatory system?
    To distribute oxygenated blood from the heart to the rest of the body.
  • How does the body regulate blood flow to different tissues?
    Through the constriction and dilation of blood vessels.
  • What is the significance of the cardiac cycle?
    It describes the sequence of events in one heartbeat, including contraction and relaxation.
  • What is the function of the vena cava in the circulatory system?
    To return deoxygenated blood from the body to the heart.
  • How do red blood cells contribute to the circulatory system?
    By transporting oxygen and carbon dioxide between the lungs and tissues.
  • What is the role of the coronary arteries?
    To supply blood to the heart muscle itself.
  • How does the body respond to low oxygen levels in the blood?
    By increasing breathing rate and heart rate to enhance oxygen delivery.
  • What is the function of the systemic circuit in the circulatory system?
    To carry oxygenated blood from the heart to the body and return deoxygenated blood.
  • What is the role of white blood cells in the circulatory system?
    To defend the body against infection and disease.