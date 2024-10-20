Mastering biology chapter 42 Flashcards
Mastering biology chapter 42
What is the primary function of the circulatory system?
To transport nutrients, gases, and wastes throughout the body.How does the heart maintain a one-way flow of blood?
Through the use of valves that prevent backflow.What is the role of hemoglobin in the blood?
To carry oxygen from the lungs to the rest of the body.What is the difference between open and closed circulatory systems?
Open systems have hemolymph in body cavities; closed systems have blood in vessels.How do capillaries facilitate exchange between blood and tissues?
Their thin walls allow for the diffusion of gases, nutrients, and wastes.What is the significance of the sinoatrial node in the heart?
It acts as the heart's natural pacemaker, initiating the heartbeat.What is the function of the lymphatic system in circulation?
To return excess tissue fluid to the bloodstream and provide immune functions.How does blood pressure change as blood moves through the circulatory system?
It decreases as blood moves from arteries to veins.What is the role of platelets in the circulatory system?
To aid in blood clotting and prevent bleeding.How do arteries differ from veins in structure and function?
Arteries have thicker walls to handle high pressure; veins have valves to prevent backflow.What is the function of the pulmonary circuit in the circulatory system?
To carry blood to the lungs for gas exchange and back to the heart.What is the role of the aorta in the circulatory system?
To distribute oxygenated blood from the heart to the rest of the body.How does the body regulate blood flow to different tissues?
Through the constriction and dilation of blood vessels.What is the significance of the cardiac cycle?
It describes the sequence of events in one heartbeat, including contraction and relaxation.What is the function of the vena cava in the circulatory system?
To return deoxygenated blood from the body to the heart.How do red blood cells contribute to the circulatory system?
By transporting oxygen and carbon dioxide between the lungs and tissues.What is the role of the coronary arteries?
To supply blood to the heart muscle itself.How does the body respond to low oxygen levels in the blood?
By increasing breathing rate and heart rate to enhance oxygen delivery.What is the function of the systemic circuit in the circulatory system?
To carry oxygenated blood from the heart to the body and return deoxygenated blood.What is the role of white blood cells in the circulatory system?
To defend the body against infection and disease.