Mastering biology chapter 48 Flashcards

  • What is the primary function of the nervous system?
    To coordinate the body's response to changes in its internal and external environments.
  • What are neurons?
    Specialized cells that transmit nerve impulses.
  • What is the role of the myelin sheath?
    To insulate axons and increase the speed of nerve impulse transmission.
  • What is an action potential?
    A rapid rise and fall in electrical potential across a neuron's membrane.
  • What is synaptic transmission?
    The process of transferring a signal from one neuron to another at a synapse.
  • What are neurotransmitters?
    Chemical messengers that transmit signals across a synapse.
  • What is the function of the central nervous system (CNS)?
    To process information and coordinate the activity of all parts of the body.
  • What is the peripheral nervous system (PNS)?
    The part of the nervous system outside the brain and spinal cord.
  • What is the difference between sensory and motor neurons?
    Sensory neurons carry signals to the CNS, while motor neurons carry signals from the CNS to muscles.
  • What is a reflex arc?
    A neural pathway that controls a reflex action.
  • What is the role of the autonomic nervous system?
    To regulate involuntary body functions like heartbeat and digestion.
  • What is the function of the cerebrum?
    To control voluntary actions and process complex sensory information.
  • What is the blood-brain barrier?
    A selective permeability barrier that protects the brain from harmful substances.
  • What is the function of the cerebellum?
    To coordinate muscle movements and maintain posture and balance.
  • What is the role of the hypothalamus?
    To regulate homeostasis, including temperature, hunger, and thirst.
  • What is the function of the spinal cord?
    To transmit signals between the brain and the rest of the body.
  • What is the role of glial cells?
    To support and protect neurons in the nervous system.
  • What is the function of the limbic system?
    To regulate emotions and memory.
  • What is the role of the thalamus?
    To relay sensory and motor signals to the cerebral cortex.
  • What is the function of the medulla oblongata?
    To control autonomic functions like breathing and heart rate.
  • What is the role of the corpus callosum?
    To connect the left and right hemispheres of the brain.
  • What is the function of the brainstem?
    To control basic life functions such as breathing, heartbeat, and blood pressure.
  • What is the role of the amygdala?
    To process emotions such as fear and pleasure.
  • What is the function of the occipital lobe?
    To process visual information.
  • What is the role of the parietal lobe?
    To process sensory information such as touch, temperature, and pain.