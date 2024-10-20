Mastering biology chapter 48 Flashcards
What is the primary function of the nervous system?
To coordinate the body's response to changes in its internal and external environments.What are neurons?
Specialized cells that transmit nerve impulses.What is the role of the myelin sheath?
To insulate axons and increase the speed of nerve impulse transmission.What is an action potential?
A rapid rise and fall in electrical potential across a neuron's membrane.What is synaptic transmission?
The process of transferring a signal from one neuron to another at a synapse.What are neurotransmitters?
Chemical messengers that transmit signals across a synapse.What is the function of the central nervous system (CNS)?
To process information and coordinate the activity of all parts of the body.What is the peripheral nervous system (PNS)?
The part of the nervous system outside the brain and spinal cord.What is the difference between sensory and motor neurons?
Sensory neurons carry signals to the CNS, while motor neurons carry signals from the CNS to muscles.What is a reflex arc?
A neural pathway that controls a reflex action.What is the role of the autonomic nervous system?
To regulate involuntary body functions like heartbeat and digestion.What is the function of the cerebrum?
To control voluntary actions and process complex sensory information.What is the blood-brain barrier?
A selective permeability barrier that protects the brain from harmful substances.What is the function of the cerebellum?
To coordinate muscle movements and maintain posture and balance.What is the role of the hypothalamus?
To regulate homeostasis, including temperature, hunger, and thirst.What is the function of the spinal cord?
To transmit signals between the brain and the rest of the body.What is the role of glial cells?
To support and protect neurons in the nervous system.What is the function of the limbic system?
To regulate emotions and memory.What is the role of the thalamus?
To relay sensory and motor signals to the cerebral cortex.What is the function of the medulla oblongata?
To control autonomic functions like breathing and heart rate.What is the role of the corpus callosum?
To connect the left and right hemispheres of the brain.What is the function of the brainstem?
To control basic life functions such as breathing, heartbeat, and blood pressure.What is the role of the amygdala?
To process emotions such as fear and pleasure.What is the function of the occipital lobe?
To process visual information.What is the role of the parietal lobe?
To process sensory information such as touch, temperature, and pain.