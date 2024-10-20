Mastering biology chapter 6 Flashcards
Mastering biology chapter 6
What is the primary function of the plasma membrane?
To regulate the movement of substances in and out of the cell.What is the fluid mosaic model?
A model describing the plasma membrane as a dynamic structure with proteins floating in or on a fluid lipid bilayer.What role do phospholipids play in the cell membrane?
They form a bilayer that serves as a barrier to most water-soluble substances.How do integral proteins differ from peripheral proteins?
Integral proteins span the membrane, while peripheral proteins are attached to the surface.What is the function of cholesterol in the cell membrane?
To maintain membrane fluidity and stability.What is passive transport?
The movement of substances across the cell membrane without energy input.What is the difference between diffusion and facilitated diffusion?
Diffusion is the movement of molecules from high to low concentration, while facilitated diffusion requires a transport protein.What is osmosis?
The diffusion of water across a selectively permeable membrane.What is active transport?
The movement of substances against their concentration gradient, requiring energy.What is the role of ATP in active transport?
ATP provides the energy needed to move substances against their concentration gradient.What is endocytosis?
The process by which cells take in substances by engulfing them in a vesicle.What is exocytosis?
The process by which cells expel materials using vesicles that fuse with the plasma membrane.What is the function of glycoproteins in the cell membrane?
They play a role in cell recognition and signaling.How do temperature changes affect membrane fluidity?
Higher temperatures increase fluidity, while lower temperatures decrease it.What is the significance of membrane carbohydrates?
They are involved in cell-cell recognition and communication.What is the role of aquaporins in the cell membrane?
They facilitate the rapid transport of water across the membrane.What is the electrochemical gradient?
The combined effect of an ion's concentration gradient and electrical gradient across a membrane.What is the sodium-potassium pump?
A transport protein that pumps sodium out of and potassium into the cell, using ATP.What is the difference between hypertonic, hypotonic, and isotonic solutions?
Hypertonic solutions have higher solute concentration, hypotonic have lower, and isotonic have equal solute concentration compared to the cell.What is receptor-mediated endocytosis?
A selective form of endocytosis where cells internalize specific molecules bound to receptors.