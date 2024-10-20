Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Mastering biology chapter 6 Flashcards

Mastering biology chapter 6
1/20
  • What is the primary function of the plasma membrane?
    To regulate the movement of substances in and out of the cell.
  • What is the fluid mosaic model?
    A model describing the plasma membrane as a dynamic structure with proteins floating in or on a fluid lipid bilayer.
  • What role do phospholipids play in the cell membrane?
    They form a bilayer that serves as a barrier to most water-soluble substances.
  • How do integral proteins differ from peripheral proteins?
    Integral proteins span the membrane, while peripheral proteins are attached to the surface.
  • What is the function of cholesterol in the cell membrane?
    To maintain membrane fluidity and stability.
  • What is passive transport?
    The movement of substances across the cell membrane without energy input.
  • What is the difference between diffusion and facilitated diffusion?
    Diffusion is the movement of molecules from high to low concentration, while facilitated diffusion requires a transport protein.
  • What is osmosis?
    The diffusion of water across a selectively permeable membrane.
  • What is active transport?
    The movement of substances against their concentration gradient, requiring energy.
  • What is the role of ATP in active transport?
    ATP provides the energy needed to move substances against their concentration gradient.
  • What is endocytosis?
    The process by which cells take in substances by engulfing them in a vesicle.
  • What is exocytosis?
    The process by which cells expel materials using vesicles that fuse with the plasma membrane.
  • What is the function of glycoproteins in the cell membrane?
    They play a role in cell recognition and signaling.
  • How do temperature changes affect membrane fluidity?
    Higher temperatures increase fluidity, while lower temperatures decrease it.
  • What is the significance of membrane carbohydrates?
    They are involved in cell-cell recognition and communication.
  • What is the role of aquaporins in the cell membrane?
    They facilitate the rapid transport of water across the membrane.
  • What is the electrochemical gradient?
    The combined effect of an ion's concentration gradient and electrical gradient across a membrane.
  • What is the sodium-potassium pump?
    A transport protein that pumps sodium out of and potassium into the cell, using ATP.
  • What is the difference between hypertonic, hypotonic, and isotonic solutions?
    Hypertonic solutions have higher solute concentration, hypotonic have lower, and isotonic have equal solute concentration compared to the cell.
  • What is receptor-mediated endocytosis?
    A selective form of endocytosis where cells internalize specific molecules bound to receptors.