Mastering biology chapter 9 Flashcards

Mastering biology chapter 9
  • What is the primary function of cellular respiration?
    To convert biochemical energy from nutrients into ATP.
  • Where does glycolysis occur in the cell?
    In the cytoplasm.
  • What are the three main stages of cellular respiration?
    Glycolysis, Krebs cycle, and electron transport chain.
  • What molecule is the final electron acceptor in the electron transport chain?
    Oxygen.
  • How many ATP molecules are produced from one glucose molecule during cellular respiration?
    Approximately 30-32 ATP.
  • What is the net gain of ATP from glycolysis?
    2 ATP.
  • What is the role of NAD+ in cellular respiration?
    It acts as an electron carrier.
  • What is the end product of glycolysis?
    Pyruvate.
  • Where does the Krebs cycle take place?
    In the mitochondrial matrix.
  • What is oxidative phosphorylation?
    The production of ATP using energy derived from the redox reactions of the electron transport chain.
  • What is the role of ATP synthase in cellular respiration?
    It synthesizes ATP from ADP and inorganic phosphate.
  • What is chemiosmosis?
    The movement of ions across a semipermeable membrane, down their electrochemical gradient.
  • What happens to pyruvate in the absence of oxygen?
    It undergoes fermentation.
  • What are the two types of fermentation?
    Lactic acid fermentation and alcoholic fermentation.
  • What is the main purpose of fermentation?
    To regenerate NAD+ so glycolysis can continue.
  • What is the role of FADH2 in cellular respiration?
    It donates electrons to the electron transport chain.
  • How is the proton gradient established in the mitochondria?
    By the electron transport chain pumping protons across the inner mitochondrial membrane.
  • What is substrate-level phosphorylation?
    The direct transfer of a phosphate group to ADP to form ATP.
  • What is the significance of the inner mitochondrial membrane's structure?
    Its folds, called cristae, increase surface area for ATP production.
  • What is the role of coenzyme A in cellular respiration?
    It helps form acetyl-CoA from pyruvate.