Mastering biology chapter 9 Flashcards
Mastering biology chapter 9
What is the primary function of cellular respiration?
To convert biochemical energy from nutrients into ATP.Where does glycolysis occur in the cell?
In the cytoplasm.What are the three main stages of cellular respiration?
Glycolysis, Krebs cycle, and electron transport chain.What molecule is the final electron acceptor in the electron transport chain?
Oxygen.How many ATP molecules are produced from one glucose molecule during cellular respiration?
Approximately 30-32 ATP.What is the net gain of ATP from glycolysis?
2 ATP.What is the role of NAD+ in cellular respiration?
It acts as an electron carrier.What is the end product of glycolysis?
Pyruvate.Where does the Krebs cycle take place?
In the mitochondrial matrix.What is oxidative phosphorylation?
The production of ATP using energy derived from the redox reactions of the electron transport chain.What is the role of ATP synthase in cellular respiration?
It synthesizes ATP from ADP and inorganic phosphate.What is chemiosmosis?
The movement of ions across a semipermeable membrane, down their electrochemical gradient.What happens to pyruvate in the absence of oxygen?
It undergoes fermentation.What are the two types of fermentation?
Lactic acid fermentation and alcoholic fermentation.What is the main purpose of fermentation?
To regenerate NAD+ so glycolysis can continue.What is the role of FADH2 in cellular respiration?
It donates electrons to the electron transport chain.How is the proton gradient established in the mitochondria?
By the electron transport chain pumping protons across the inner mitochondrial membrane.What is substrate-level phosphorylation?
The direct transfer of a phosphate group to ADP to form ATP.What is the significance of the inner mitochondrial membrane's structure?
Its folds, called cristae, increase surface area for ATP production.What is the role of coenzyme A in cellular respiration?
It helps form acetyl-CoA from pyruvate.