Mastering biology exam Flashcards

What is the primary function of the mitochondria in eukaryotic cells?
To produce ATP through cellular respiration.Define the process of osmosis.
The diffusion of water across a selectively permeable membrane.What is the role of ribosomes in a cell?
To synthesize proteins by translating mRNA.What is the significance of the Calvin cycle in photosynthesis?
It converts carbon dioxide into glucose using ATP and NADPH.Describe the structure of a phospholipid bilayer.
A double layer of phospholipids with hydrophilic heads and hydrophobic tails.What is the function of the Golgi apparatus?
To modify, sort, and package proteins and lipids for secretion or use within the cell.Explain the concept of natural selection.
The process where organisms better adapted to their environment tend to survive and produce more offspring.What is the difference between mitosis and meiosis?
Mitosis results in two identical daughter cells, while meiosis results in four genetically diverse gametes.What is the role of chlorophyll in photosynthesis?
To absorb light energy, which is then used to convert carbon dioxide and water into glucose.Define the term 'allele'.
A variant form of a gene.What is the function of the cell membrane?
To protect the cell and regulate what enters and exits the cell.What is the central dogma of molecular biology?
DNA -> RNA -> Protein.Describe the process of transcription.
The synthesis of RNA from a DNA template.What is an ecosystem?
A community of living organisms interacting with their physical environment.What is the function of lysosomes?
To digest and break down waste materials and cellular debris.Explain the role of enzymes in biological reactions.
Enzymes act as catalysts to speed up chemical reactions without being consumed.What is genetic drift?
A change in the frequency of an allele in a population due to random sampling.What is the purpose of the scientific method?
To systematically investigate phenomena, acquire new knowledge, or correct and integrate previous knowledge.What is the function of the endoplasmic reticulum?
To synthesize proteins and lipids; rough ER has ribosomes, smooth ER does not.Define homeostasis.
The maintenance of a stable internal environment in an organism.