Mastering biology exam Flashcards

Mastering biology exam
  • What is the primary function of the mitochondria in eukaryotic cells?
    To produce ATP through cellular respiration.
  • Define the process of osmosis.
    The diffusion of water across a selectively permeable membrane.
  • What is the role of ribosomes in a cell?
    To synthesize proteins by translating mRNA.
  • What is the significance of the Calvin cycle in photosynthesis?
    It converts carbon dioxide into glucose using ATP and NADPH.
  • Describe the structure of a phospholipid bilayer.
    A double layer of phospholipids with hydrophilic heads and hydrophobic tails.
  • What is the function of the Golgi apparatus?
    To modify, sort, and package proteins and lipids for secretion or use within the cell.
  • Explain the concept of natural selection.
    The process where organisms better adapted to their environment tend to survive and produce more offspring.
  • What is the difference between mitosis and meiosis?
    Mitosis results in two identical daughter cells, while meiosis results in four genetically diverse gametes.
  • What is the role of chlorophyll in photosynthesis?
    To absorb light energy, which is then used to convert carbon dioxide and water into glucose.
  • Define the term 'allele'.
    A variant form of a gene.
  • What is the function of the cell membrane?
    To protect the cell and regulate what enters and exits the cell.
  • What is the central dogma of molecular biology?
    DNA -> RNA -> Protein.
  • Describe the process of transcription.
    The synthesis of RNA from a DNA template.
  • What is an ecosystem?
    A community of living organisms interacting with their physical environment.
  • What is the function of lysosomes?
    To digest and break down waste materials and cellular debris.
  • Explain the role of enzymes in biological reactions.
    Enzymes act as catalysts to speed up chemical reactions without being consumed.
  • What is genetic drift?
    A change in the frequency of an allele in a population due to random sampling.
  • What is the purpose of the scientific method?
    To systematically investigate phenomena, acquire new knowledge, or correct and integrate previous knowledge.
  • What is the function of the endoplasmic reticulum?
    To synthesize proteins and lipids; rough ER has ribosomes, smooth ER does not.
  • Define homeostasis.
    The maintenance of a stable internal environment in an organism.