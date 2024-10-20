Acids and Bases definitions Flashcards
Acids
Substances that increase the concentration of hydrogen ions (H+) in an aqueous solution, thereby lowering the pH.
Bases
Bases are substances that increase pH by decreasing hydrogen ion concentration, often by increasing hydroxide ions, which combine with hydrogen ions to form water.
Hydrogen ions
Positively charged particles (H+) in aqueous solutions, crucial for determining acidity and influencing biological processes.
Hydrochloric Acid
A strong acid that dissociates in water to form hydrogen ions (H+) and chloride ions (Cl-), significantly increasing the solution's hydrogen ion concentration.
HCl
Chloride Anion
A negatively charged ion formed when hydrochloric acid dissociates in water, playing a crucial role in maintaining electrical neutrality and osmotic balance in biological systems.
pH
A measure of the concentration of hydrogen ions (H+) in a solution, indicating its acidity or basicity on a logarithmic scale.
Hydroxide Ions
Negatively charged ions (OH-) that increase pH by reducing hydrogen ion (H+) concentration in a solution, forming water.
Aqueous Solution
A solution where water is the solvent, often involved in biological processes and affecting the concentration of hydrogen ions (H+).
Concentration
The amount of a substance in a given volume of solution, often denoted by brackets, e.g., [H+], indicating the concentration of hydrogen ions.
Pure Water
A substance with a neutral pH of 7, containing no dissolved ions or impurities, and serving as a baseline for measuring the effects of acids and bases on hydrogen ion concentration.