Acids and Bases definitions Flashcards

Acids and Bases definitions
  • Acids

    Substances that increase the concentration of hydrogen ions (H+) in an aqueous solution, thereby lowering the pH.

  • Bases

    Bases are substances that increase pH by decreasing hydrogen ion concentration, often by increasing hydroxide ions, which combine with hydrogen ions to form water.

  • Hydrogen ions

    Positively charged particles (H+) in aqueous solutions, crucial for determining acidity and influencing biological processes.

  • Hydrochloric Acid

    A strong acid that dissociates in water to form hydrogen ions (H+) and chloride ions (Cl-), significantly increasing the solution's hydrogen ion concentration.

  • Chloride Anion

    A negatively charged ion formed when hydrochloric acid dissociates in water, playing a crucial role in maintaining electrical neutrality and osmotic balance in biological systems.

  • pH

    A measure of the concentration of hydrogen ions (H+) in a solution, indicating its acidity or basicity on a logarithmic scale.

  • Hydroxide Ions

    Negatively charged ions (OH-) that increase pH by reducing hydrogen ion (H+) concentration in a solution, forming water.

  • Aqueous Solution

    A solution where water is the solvent, often involved in biological processes and affecting the concentration of hydrogen ions (H+).

  • Concentration

    The amount of a substance in a given volume of solution, often denoted by brackets, e.g., [H+], indicating the concentration of hydrogen ions.

  • Pure Water

    A substance with a neutral pH of 7, containing no dissolved ions or impurities, and serving as a baseline for measuring the effects of acids and bases on hydrogen ion concentration.