Acids and Bases quiz Flashcards

Acids and Bases quiz
  • What is the primary characteristic of an acid in terms of hydrogen ion concentration?

    An acid increases the concentration of hydrogen ions (H+) in a solution.

  • What happens to hydrochloric acid (HCl) when it is added to water?

    Hydrochloric acid dissociates into hydrogen ions (H+) and chloride anions (Cl-).

  • How does the addition of sodium hydroxide (NaOH) to water affect hydrogen ion concentration?

    Sodium hydroxide decreases the concentration of hydrogen ions by producing hydroxide ions (OH-) that combine with hydrogen ions to form water.

  • What is the chemical formula for sodium hydroxide, a common base?

    The chemical formula for sodium hydroxide is NaOH.

  • What is the pH scale range, and what does it measure?

    The pH scale ranges from 0 to 14 and measures the hydrogen ion concentration in a solution.

  • At what pH value is a solution considered neutral?

    A solution is considered neutral at a pH of 7.

  • How are pH and hydrogen ion concentration related?

    pH is inversely proportional to hydrogen ion concentration; lower pH means higher hydrogen ion concentration and vice versa.

  • What pH values indicate an acidic solution?

    Acidic solutions have pH values lower than 7.

  • What pH values indicate a basic solution?

    Basic solutions have pH values higher than 7.

  • What happens to the concentration of hydroxide ions as pH increases?

    As pH increases, the concentration of hydroxide ions (OH-) also increases.

  • What is the effect of adding a base to a solution in terms of hydrogen ion concentration?

    Adding a base decreases the hydrogen ion concentration in the solution.

  • What is the relationship between pH and hydroxide ion concentration?

    pH is directly proportional to hydroxide ion concentration; higher pH means higher hydroxide ion concentration.

  • What is the significance of hydrogen ion concentration in biological processes?

    Hydrogen ion concentration is crucial because it strongly affects many biological processes in living organisms.

  • What does a pH of 7 indicate about the concentrations of hydrogen and hydroxide ions?

    A pH of 7 indicates that the concentrations of hydrogen ions (H+) and hydroxide ions (OH-) are equal.

  • What is the effect of water's autoionization on hydrogen ion concentration?

    Water's autoionization produces a small number of hydrogen ions (H+) even in pure water.