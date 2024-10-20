Skip to main content
Active Transport exam Flashcards

Active Transport exam
  • Active Transport

    The movement of molecules against their concentration gradient, requiring energy.

  • What are the two main types of active transport?

    Primary active transport and secondary active transport.

  • Primary Active Transport

    A type of active transport that directly uses ATP hydrolysis to move molecules against their concentration gradient.

  • What is an example of primary active transport?

    The sodium-potassium pump.

  • Secondary Active Transport

    A type of active transport that uses the concentration gradient of another molecule to move substances against their concentration gradient.

  • How does secondary active transport differ from primary active transport?

    Secondary active transport is driven by another molecule's concentration gradient, not directly by ATP hydrolysis.

  • Sodium-Potassium Pump

    A primary active transport mechanism that moves 3 sodium ions out of the cell and 2 potassium ions into the cell.

  • What is the role of ATP in primary active transport?

    ATP provides the energy needed to move molecules against their concentration gradient.

  • Antiporter

    A type of transporter that moves two different ions or molecules in opposite directions across a membrane.

  • What is the function of the sodium-potassium pump?

    To maintain high potassium and low sodium concentrations inside the cell.

  • How many sodium ions are exported by the sodium-potassium pump?

    Three sodium ions.

  • How many potassium ions are imported by the sodium-potassium pump?

    Two potassium ions.

  • What mnemonic can help remember the function of the sodium-potassium pump?

    Think of a pumpkin: 'pump K+ in' to remember potassium is pumped into the cell.

  • Sodium-Glucose Transporter

    A secondary active transport mechanism that uses the sodium gradient to transport glucose against its concentration gradient.

  • What drives secondary active transport?

    The concentration gradient of another molecule, such as sodium.

  • How is the sodium gradient maintained for secondary active transport?

    By primary active transport mechanisms like the sodium-potassium pump.

  • What happens to sodium ions in secondary active transport?

    They move down their concentration gradient, releasing energy.

  • What happens to glucose in the sodium-glucose transporter?

    It is transported against its concentration gradient into the cell.

  • What is the role of ATP in the sodium-potassium pump?

    ATP hydrolysis provides the energy to pump sodium out and potassium in.

  • What is the concentration gradient?

    The difference in the concentration of a substance across a space or membrane.

  • What is the function of membrane proteins in active transport?

    They facilitate the movement of molecules against their concentration gradient.

  • What is ATP hydrolysis?

    The process of breaking down ATP to release energy.

  • What is the role of the sodium-potassium pump in cells?

    To help maintain the cell's electrochemical gradient and volume.

  • What is the significance of active transport in cells?

    It is crucial for maintaining cellular processes and homeostasis.