Adaptive Immunity definitions Flashcards

Adaptive Immunity definitions
  • Adaptive Immune System

    A system of immune cells that recognizes and remembers specific pathogens, producing targeted responses through B and T cells, and includes memory for faster future responses.

  • Antigen Receptors

    Proteins on B and T cells that specifically bind to antigens, initiating an immune response. B cell versions resemble antibodies, while T cell versions bind to antigens presented by other cells.

  • Antibodies

    Y-shaped proteins produced by B cells that specifically bind to antigens, neutralizing pathogens or marking them for destruction by other immune cells.

  • Epitopes

    Regions on an antigen that are specifically recognized and bound by antibodies or antigen receptors on B and T cells, enabling the immune system to target and respond to pathogens.

  • T Cells

    Specialized immune cells that mature in the thymus, recognize antigens presented by other cells, and are crucial for cell-mediated immunity, including killing infected cells and activating other immune cells.

  • Lymphocytes

    Cells of the adaptive immune system that include B cells, T cells, and natural killer cells, which are crucial for specific pathogen recognition and immune memory.

  • Bone Marrow

    A spongy tissue inside bones that produces blood cells, including red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets, and is crucial for the immune system and overall hematopoiesis.

  • Spleen

    An organ that filters blood, removes damaged red blood cells, and houses lymphocytes to help fight infections.

  • Mucosal Associated Lymphoid Tissue (Malt)

    Immune cells in the gut and respiratory tract that capture and respond to pathogens, playing a crucial role in the body's defense by recognizing and eliminating invaders in mucosal areas.

  • Major Histocompatibility Complex (MHC)

    Cell surface proteins that present antigens to T cells, enabling the immune system to distinguish between self and non-self, crucial for adaptive immunity and organ transplant compatibility.

  • Plasma Cells

    Effector B cells that produce and secrete large amounts of antibodies to help fight infections.

  • Opsonization

    The process where antibodies bind to pathogens, marking them for easier identification and ingestion by phagocytes like macrophages and neutrophils.

  • Agglutination

    The clumping of particles, such as bacteria or red blood cells, due to the binding of antibodies, which enhances their removal by the immune system.