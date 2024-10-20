Adaptive Immunity quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 29 ) Hide definitions

What are the main types of cells involved in the adaptive immune system? The main types of cells involved in the adaptive immune system are T cells and B cells.

Where do T cells and B cells mature? T cells mature in the thymus, while B cells mature in the bone marrow.

What is the role of antibodies in the humoral response? Antibodies produced by B cells help recruit immune cells and fight pathogens directly.

What is the function of the spleen in the lymphatic system? The spleen filters the blood, removing damaged or dead red blood cells.

What is MALT and where is it found? MALT stands for mucosal-associated lymphoid tissue and is found in the gut and respiratory tract.

What are the two main types of chains in a B cell receptor? A B cell receptor is made up of two heavy chains and two light chains.

How do T cell receptors differ from B cell receptors in terms of structure? T cell receptors are made of an alpha chain and a beta chain, unlike B cell receptors which have heavy and light chains.

What is antigen presentation and which cells are involved in it? Antigen presentation is the display of antigens on cell surfaces using MHC proteins, involving cells like dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells.

What is the difference between MHC class I and MHC class II proteins? MHC class I proteins are expressed by all cells and display internal antigens, while MHC class II proteins are expressed by antigen-presenting cells and display external antigens.

What happens when CD4+ T cells interact with MHC class II proteins? CD4+ T cells become activated and undergo clonal expansion to form helper T cells.

What is the primary function of cytotoxic T cells? Cytotoxic T cells kill pathogen-infected cells by inducing cell death.

How do helper T cells assist in the immune response? Helper T cells assist by activating other immune cells and secreting cytokines to recruit more immune cells.

What is opsonization and how do antibodies facilitate it? Opsonization is when antibodies bind to pathogens, making them easier targets for macrophages and neutrophils.

What is the difference between the primary and secondary immune response? The primary immune response occurs the first time an infection is encountered, while the secondary immune response is faster and stronger due to memory cells.

What is the role of vaccination in immunization? Vaccination introduces a weakened or killed form of a pathogen to prime the immune system for a secondary immune response.

What are the three main components of the adaptive immune system? The three main components are antigens, antigen receptors, and antibodies.

What is an epitope? An epitope is a specific part of an antigen that is recognized and bound by antibodies or antigen receptors.

How do B cell receptors differ from T cell receptors? B cell receptors are membrane-bound antibodies, while T cell receptors are similar to one arm of a B cell receptor and require antigen presentation.

What is the role of memory cells in the adaptive immune system? Memory cells provide a rapid and robust response upon re-exposure to a previously encountered pathogen.

What is the significance of self-nonself recognition in the adaptive immune system? It allows the immune system to distinguish between the body's own cells and foreign pathogens, preventing autoimmune reactions.

What is the function of MHC class I proteins? MHC class I proteins display intracellular antigens to cytotoxic T cells, signaling an infection within the cell.

What is clonal selection theory? Clonal selection theory states that antigens select specific lymphocytes to clone and form effector and memory cells.

What is the difference between effector cells and memory cells? Effector cells take immediate action against pathogens, while memory cells remain in the body to respond to future infections.

What is the role of helper T cells in the immune response? Helper T cells assist in activating other immune cells and secrete cytokines to recruit additional immune cells.

What is opsonization? Opsonization is the process where antibodies bind to pathogens, making them easier targets for phagocytes like macrophages and neutrophils.

What is the primary function of plasma cells? Plasma cells are effector B cells that produce and secrete large amounts of antibodies.

What is the difference between active and passive immunity? Active immunity involves the body's own production of antibodies in response to an infection, while passive immunity involves receiving antibodies from another individual.

What is the purpose of vaccination? Vaccination primes the immune system by introducing a weakened or killed form of a pathogen, allowing for a rapid secondary immune response upon actual infection.