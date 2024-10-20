Skip to main content
Animal Behavior definitions Flashcards

Animal Behavior definitions
  • Behavior

    Actions an organism takes in response to stimuli, including interactions with other organisms and the environment, influenced by genetic, neurological, and ecological factors.

  • Behavioral Ecology

    Study of how ecological pressures shape animal behavior, focusing on both the mechanisms (proximate causation) and evolutionary reasons (ultimate causation) behind these behaviors.

  • Ultimate Causation

    Ultimate causation explains why a behavior occurs, focusing on its evolutionary significance and how it enhances an organism's survival and reproductive success.

  • Fitness

    The ability of an organism to survive, reproduce, and pass on its genes to the next generation, often influenced by behaviors that enhance survival and reproductive success.

  • Innate Behavior

    Genetically programmed actions triggered by specific stimuli, performed without prior learning, and often crucial for survival, such as a goose retrieving an egg that has rolled out of its nest.

  • Fixed Action Pattern

    Innate, stereotyped behavior triggered by a specific stimulus, performed to completion once initiated, regardless of changes in the environment.

  • Sign Stimulus

    An external cue that triggers a fixed action pattern in an animal, such as a red belly causing a male stickleback fish to attack.

  • Spatial Learning

    A type of learning that involves creating a mental map of an environment, allowing an organism to navigate and remember the locations of objects or landmarks relative to each other.

  • Imprinting

    A critical period in early life when an animal forms attachments and develops a concept of its parent or other key stimuli, often irreversible and occurring only during a specific time window.

  • Sensitive Period

    A critical developmental phase when an organism is particularly receptive to specific environmental stimuli, crucial for acquiring certain behaviors or skills, typically occurring early in life.

  • Pheromones

    Chemical signals released into the environment to communicate with other members of the same species, often influencing behavior or physiology, commonly used by insects.

  • Foraging

    Food-seeking behaviors encompassing searching, identifying, capturing, and consuming food, influenced by natural selection to maximize energy gain and minimize risks and costs.

  • Sexual selection

    A type of natural selection where individuals compete for mates or are chosen based on traits that indicate fitness, influencing reproductive success and driving the evolution of certain behaviors and characteristics.