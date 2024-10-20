Animal Behavior exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 29 ) Hide definitions

Innate Behavior Genetically programmed behavior that occurs automatically.

What is proximate causation? It examines the mechanisms behind behaviors, such as genetic and neurological factors.

Ultimate Causation Explores the evolutionary significance and function of behaviors.

What is a fixed action pattern? A sequence of unlearned acts directly linked to a simple stimulus.

Foraging Food-seeking behaviors including searching, identifying, capturing, and eating food.

What is kin selection? An evolutionary strategy that favors the reproductive success of an organism's relatives.

Monogamy A mating system where one male mates with one female.

What is a cognitive map? A mental representation of the spatial relationships between objects in an animal's surroundings.

Polygamy A mating system where an individual of one sex mates with multiple individuals of the opposite sex.

What is altruism? A behavior that benefits another individual at a cost to the actor.

Sexual Selection A type of natural selection where individuals select mates based on certain traits.

What is imprinting? A form of learning where young animals recognize and follow the first moving object they see, usually their parent.

Sign Stimulus An external sensory cue that triggers a fixed action pattern.

What is the optimal foraging model? A model that predicts how an animal behaves when searching for food, balancing energy gain and expenditure.

Pheromones Chemical signals released into the environment to communicate with other members of the same species.

What is mate choice copying? A phenomenon where individuals are more likely to mate with a partner that has been chosen by others.

Spatial Learning The establishment of a memory that reflects the environment's spatial structure.

What is reciprocal altruism? A behavior where an organism acts in a way that temporarily reduces its fitness while increasing another organism's fitness, with the expectation of a future return.

Fixed Action Pattern A sequence of behaviors that are unchangeable and usually carried to completion once initiated.

What is a stimulus-response chain? A series of behaviors where each behavior is triggered by the preceding stimulus.

Behavioral Ecology The study of the ecological and evolutionary basis for animal behavior.

What is the coefficient of relatedness? A measure of the proportion of genes shared between individuals.

Mating Systems The way in which mating and sexual behavior are structured in a population.

What is inclusive fitness? An organism's genetic success is believed to be derived from cooperation and altruistic behavior.

Migration Long-distance movement of a population, often associated with seasonal changes.

What is a sign stimulus? A specific external trigger that elicits a fixed action pattern.

Learned Behavior Behavior that is acquired or modified as a result of experience.

What is Hamilton's rule? A principle stating that altruistic behavior is favored by natural selection if the benefit to the recipient, multiplied by the coefficient of relatedness, exceeds the cost to the actor.