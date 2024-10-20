Animal Development definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Animal Development definitions

Animal Development definitions
  • Fertilization

    The fusion of sperm and egg to form a zygote, initiating development, involving enzymatic reactions to penetrate the egg and prevent polyspermy, typically occurring within 24 hours post-ovulation.

  • Zygote

    The initial cell formed by the fusion of sperm and egg, marking the beginning of embryonic development.

  • Fallopian Tube

    A tube where fertilization occurs, connecting the ovary to the uterus, and facilitating the transport of the egg via cilia.

  • Cilia

    Hair-like structures on cell surfaces that move fluid or cells, aiding in processes like egg transport in fallopian tubes.

  • Ovulation

    The release of a mature egg from the ovary, triggered by the rupture of the follicle, typically occurring midway through the menstrual cycle.

  • Corpus Luteum

    A temporary endocrine structure in the ovary that forms after ovulation, secreting progesterone to maintain the uterine lining for potential pregnancy.

  • Archosome

    A specialized structure at the tip of a sperm cell containing enzymes that facilitate the penetration of the egg's protective layer during fertilization.

  • Cortical Reaction

    A process triggered by sperm entry into the egg, releasing calcium ions that alter the egg's membrane potential, preventing additional sperm from entering and ensuring zygote formation.

  • Calcium

    An essential ion in the cortical reaction during fertilization, it depolarizes the egg membrane, preventing polyspermy and signaling the completion of the egg's second meiotic division.

  • Membrane Potential

    The voltage difference across a cell membrane due to the distribution of ions, crucial for processes like nerve impulse transmission and muscle contraction.

  • Meiotic Division

    A type of cell division that reduces the chromosome number by half, creating four genetically diverse haploid cells, essential for sexual reproduction.

  • Cleavage

    Rapid mitotic divisions of a zygote resulting in smaller cells called blastomeres, forming a solid ball of cells known as a morula, without increasing the overall size of the embryo.

  • Morula

    An early-stage embryo consisting of a solid ball of cells formed by rapid mitotic divisions of a zygote, preceding the blastula stage.

  • Indeterminate Cleavage

    A type of embryonic cleavage where each cell retains the potential to develop into a complete organism, allowing for the possibility of identical twins if cells separate.

  • Determinate Cleavage

    Cells resulting from cleavage are committed to specific developmental fates, leading to specialized cell types and tissues, with no potential to form a complete organism independently.

  • Differentiation

    The process by which a cell becomes specialized to perform a specific function, involving changes in gene expression and often influenced by external signals.

  • Transcription

    The process of copying a segment of DNA into RNA, primarily mRNA, by the enzyme RNA polymerase, enabling gene expression.

  • Gene Expression

    The process by which information from a gene is used to synthesize functional gene products, such as proteins, which ultimately determine the phenotype of an organism.

  • Induction

    Differentiated cells influence the fate of nearby cells through chemical signals, guiding their development and specialization during embryogenesis.

  • Blastomeres

    Cells formed during the early stages of embryonic development through rapid mitotic divisions of the zygote, leading to progressively smaller cells that will eventually differentiate into various tissues.

  • Cytoplasmic Determinants

    Regulatory molecules in the egg's cytoplasm that are unevenly distributed during cleavage, leading to specialized cell development by triggering specific gene expression in resulting blastomeres.

  • Regulatory Molecules

    Regulatory molecules are substances that control gene expression and cell differentiation during development by influencing transcription and signaling pathways.

  • Blastulation

    The process where a morula forms a hollow ball of cells called a blastula, with an inner fluid-filled cavity, marking a key stage in early embryonic development.

  • Blastocyst

    A hollow, fluid-filled ball of cells formed during early mammalian embryonic development, consisting of an outer trophoblast layer and an inner cell mass that will develop into the embryo.

  • Blastula

    A hollow sphere of cells formed during early embryonic development, characterized by a fluid-filled cavity, which in mammals is specifically termed a blastocyst.