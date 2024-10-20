Animal Tissues quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 27 ) Hide definitions

What is the relationship between structure and function in living systems? Structure is always related to function, ensuring no energy is wasted on frivolous features.

What is a tissue in the context of animal anatomy and physiology? A tissue is a group of cells that carries out a specific function.

What are the three germ layers formed during gastrulation? The three germ layers are the ectoderm, mesoderm, and endoderm.

Which adult tissues arise from the ectoderm, mesoderm, and endoderm? Nervous tissue arises from the ectoderm, muscle and connective tissues from the mesoderm, and epithelial tissue from both the endoderm and ectoderm.

What is the primary role of connective tissue in the animal body? Connective tissue connects, separates, and cushions other tissues, providing structural support.

What is the most common type of connective tissue in vertebrates? Loose connective tissue is the most common type of connective tissue in vertebrates.

What are the main components of nervous tissue? The main components of nervous tissue are neurons and glia.

What are the three types of muscle tissue in animals? The three types of muscle tissue are skeletal muscle, cardiac muscle, and smooth muscle.

What is the primary function of epithelial tissue? Epithelial tissue lines organs and body surfaces, separating interior and exterior environments.

What is the basal lamina in epithelial tissue? The basal lamina is a special type of extracellular matrix on the basal side of epithelial tissue.

How does surface area to volume ratio affect animal physiology? As organisms get larger, their surface area to volume ratio decreases, affecting molecular diffusion, nutrient use, and heat loss.

What strategies do animals use to increase surface area? Animals increase surface area through flattening, folding, and branching structures.

What is the primary difference between anatomy and physiology? Anatomy is the study of an organism's physical structures, while physiology is the study of the functions of those structures.

What is an example of an adaptation in moths due to the industrial revolution? The population of moths shifted from mostly white to mostly black because the white moths became easy targets for predators in the polluted environment.

What is the difference between adaptation and acclimatization? Adaptation is a long-term, heritable trait passed down through generations, while acclimatization is a short-term adjustment to environmental changes within an individual.

What is a fitness trade-off in the context of evolution? A fitness trade-off is a compromise where an organism allocates limited resources to different traits, balancing benefits and costs.

How does the structure of a membrane protein relate to its function? Membrane proteins have hydrophobic regions that interact with the membrane and hydrophilic regions that interact with the intracellular and extracellular environments, facilitating functions like ion transport.

What are the four types of adult tissues in animals? The four types of adult tissues are nervous tissue, muscle tissue, connective tissue, and epithelial tissue.

What is the role of loose connective tissue in vertebrates? Loose connective tissue helps hold organs in place and attaches epithelial tissue.

What is the main function of adipose tissue? Adipose tissue, or fat, stores energy and provides cushioning and insulation.

What is the primary function of nervous tissue? Nervous tissue conducts electrical and chemical signals, enabling communication within the body.

What is the main function of epithelial tissue? Epithelial tissue lines organs and body surfaces, separating interior and exterior environments.

What is the role of the Golgi apparatus in secretory cells? The Golgi apparatus processes and packages molecules for export out of the cell.

What is the function of glia in nervous tissue? Glia are support cells essential for the survival and functioning of neurons.