Assumptions of the Hardy-Weinberg Principle exam Flashcards

Assumptions of the Hardy-Weinberg Principle exam
  • Random Mating

    A Hardy-Weinberg assumption where all individuals have an equal chance to mate, ensuring stable allele frequencies.

  • What is the effect of nonrandom mating on genotype frequencies?

    Nonrandom mating affects genotype frequencies but does not change allele frequencies.

  • Mutation

    A change in DNA sequence that introduces new alleles into a population, affecting genotype frequencies.

  • How does mutation affect Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium?

    Mutation introduces new alleles, changing genotype frequencies and potentially pushing the population out of equilibrium.

  • Natural Selection

    A process where certain alleles are favored and others are eliminated, affecting allele frequencies in a population.

  • What happens to allele frequencies under natural selection?

    Natural selection can remove specific alleles, changing allele frequencies and disrupting Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium.

  • Large Population Size

    An assumption of Hardy-Weinberg where a large population minimizes the effects of genetic drift.

  • Why is a large population size important for Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium?

    A large population size reduces the impact of random chance on allele frequencies, maintaining equilibrium.

  • Genetic Drift

    Random changes in allele frequencies that occur in small populations, leading to deviations from Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium.

  • Gene Flow

    The movement of alleles into or out of a population, altering allele frequencies.

  • How does gene flow affect Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium?

    Gene flow introduces or removes alleles, changing allele frequencies and disrupting equilibrium.

  • Mechanisms of Evolution

    Processes that change allele frequencies in a population, including mutation, natural selection, genetic drift, and gene flow.

  • What are the five assumptions of the Hardy-Weinberg principle?

    Random mating, no mutation, no natural selection, a large population size, and no gene flow.

  • Why is random mating crucial for Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium?

    Random mating ensures that allele frequencies remain stable across generations.

  • What is the role of mutation in evolution?

    Mutation introduces new genetic variations, which can be acted upon by other evolutionary mechanisms.

  • How does natural selection disrupt Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium?

    By favoring certain alleles over others, natural selection changes allele frequencies.

  • Why is an infinite population size assumed in Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium?

    An infinite population size ensures that allele frequencies match expected probabilities without random deviations.

  • What is the impact of genetic drift on small populations?

    Genetic drift causes random changes in allele frequencies, leading to deviations from Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium.

  • How does gene flow contribute to evolution?

    Gene flow introduces new alleles into a population or removes them, altering allele frequencies.

  • Why is no mutation an assumption of Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium?

    No mutation ensures that new alleles are not introduced, keeping allele frequencies stable.

  • What is the significance of no natural selection in Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium?

    No natural selection ensures that all alleles have an equal chance of being passed on, maintaining stable allele frequencies.

  • How does a large population size minimize genetic drift?

    In large populations, random changes in allele frequencies are less likely to occur, maintaining equilibrium.

  • What is the effect of gene flow on population genetics?

    Gene flow can introduce new alleles or remove existing ones, changing the genetic makeup of a population.

  • Why is understanding Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium important?

    It provides a baseline for studying how populations evolve and the factors that cause genetic changes.

  • What happens if any of the Hardy-Weinberg assumptions are violated?

    Violating any assumption can lead to changes in allele frequencies, indicating that evolution is occurring.

  • How does random mating differ from nonrandom mating?

    Random mating pairs alleles without preference, while nonrandom mating pairs specific genotypes more frequently.

  • What is the relationship between genetic drift and population size?

    Genetic drift has a larger impact on small populations, causing more significant changes in allele frequencies.