Assumptions of the Hardy-Weinberg Principle exam Flashcards
Terms in this set (27)
Random Mating
A Hardy-Weinberg assumption where all individuals have an equal chance to mate, ensuring stable allele frequencies.
What is the effect of nonrandom mating on genotype frequencies?
Nonrandom mating affects genotype frequencies but does not change allele frequencies.
Mutation
A change in DNA sequence that introduces new alleles into a population, affecting genotype frequencies.
How does mutation affect Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium?
Mutation introduces new alleles, changing genotype frequencies and potentially pushing the population out of equilibrium.
Natural Selection
A process where certain alleles are favored and others are eliminated, affecting allele frequencies in a population.
What happens to allele frequencies under natural selection?
Natural selection can remove specific alleles, changing allele frequencies and disrupting Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium.
Large Population Size
An assumption of Hardy-Weinberg where a large population minimizes the effects of genetic drift.
Why is a large population size important for Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium?
A large population size reduces the impact of random chance on allele frequencies, maintaining equilibrium.
Genetic Drift
Random changes in allele frequencies that occur in small populations, leading to deviations from Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium.
Gene Flow
The movement of alleles into or out of a population, altering allele frequencies.
How does gene flow affect Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium?
Gene flow introduces or removes alleles, changing allele frequencies and disrupting equilibrium.
Mechanisms of Evolution
Processes that change allele frequencies in a population, including mutation, natural selection, genetic drift, and gene flow.
What are the five assumptions of the Hardy-Weinberg principle?
Random mating, no mutation, no natural selection, a large population size, and no gene flow.
Why is random mating crucial for Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium?
Random mating ensures that allele frequencies remain stable across generations.
What is the role of mutation in evolution?
Mutation introduces new genetic variations, which can be acted upon by other evolutionary mechanisms.
How does natural selection disrupt Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium?
By favoring certain alleles over others, natural selection changes allele frequencies.
Why is an infinite population size assumed in Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium?
An infinite population size ensures that allele frequencies match expected probabilities without random deviations.
What is the impact of genetic drift on small populations?
Genetic drift causes random changes in allele frequencies, leading to deviations from Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium.
How does gene flow contribute to evolution?
Gene flow introduces new alleles into a population or removes them, altering allele frequencies.
Why is no mutation an assumption of Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium?
No mutation ensures that new alleles are not introduced, keeping allele frequencies stable.
What is the significance of no natural selection in Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium?
No natural selection ensures that all alleles have an equal chance of being passed on, maintaining stable allele frequencies.
How does a large population size minimize genetic drift?
In large populations, random changes in allele frequencies are less likely to occur, maintaining equilibrium.
What is the effect of gene flow on population genetics?
Gene flow can introduce new alleles or remove existing ones, changing the genetic makeup of a population.
Why is understanding Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium important?
It provides a baseline for studying how populations evolve and the factors that cause genetic changes.
What happens if any of the Hardy-Weinberg assumptions are violated?
Violating any assumption can lead to changes in allele frequencies, indicating that evolution is occurring.
How does random mating differ from nonrandom mating?
Random mating pairs alleles without preference, while nonrandom mating pairs specific genotypes more frequently.
What is the relationship between genetic drift and population size?
Genetic drift has a larger impact on small populations, causing more significant changes in allele frequencies.