Atoms- Smallest Unit of Matter definitions Flashcards

  • Atoms

    The smallest unit of matter, consisting of a nucleus surrounded by electrons, forming the basic building block of all chemical elements.

  • Matter

    Anything that occupies space and has mass, encompassing both living and nonliving entities, composed of at least one chemical element.

  • Mass

    The amount of matter in an object, measured in kilograms or grams, which determines its resistance to acceleration and the gravitational force it experiences.

  • Chemical Element

    A pure substance consisting of only one type of atom, fundamental to all matter, both living and nonliving.

  • Pure Substance

    A substance composed of only one type of atom, maintaining consistent chemical properties throughout.

  • Atom

    The smallest unit of matter, consisting of a nucleus surrounded by electrons, forming the basic building block of chemical elements.

  • Diamond

    A crystalline form of carbon where each atom is tetrahedrally bonded to four other carbon atoms, creating an extremely hard and transparent structure.

  • Carbon

    A fundamental element in all living organisms, forming the backbone of organic molecules, including proteins, carbohydrates, and nucleic acids.

  • Oxygen

    A diatomic molecule essential for respiration and energy production in living organisms, comprising 21% of Earth's atmosphere.

  • Hydrogen

    A light, essential element in living organisms, consisting of one proton and one electron, often found in water and organic compounds.

  • Proton

    A subatomic particle with a positive charge, a mass of 1 atomic mass unit (AMU), and located in the nucleus of an atom.

  • Atomic Mass Unit (amu)

    A unit of mass used to express atomic and molecular weights, defined as one-twelfth the mass of a carbon-12 atom.

  • Neutron

    A subatomic particle found in the nucleus of an atom, it has no electric charge and a mass similar to that of a proton.

  • Electron

    A subatomic particle with a negative charge, orbiting the nucleus of an atom in energy shells, crucial for chemical bonding and electricity.

  • Periodic Table

    A tabular arrangement of chemical elements, organized by increasing atomic number, electron configurations, and recurring chemical properties, essential for understanding matter's composition and behavior.

  • Bulk Elements

    The six most abundant elements in living organisms: carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen, oxygen, phosphorus, and sulfur, making up 97% of their mass.

  • Trace Elements

    Elements essential for life but required in minute quantities.

  • Mass Number

    The total number of protons and neutrons in an atom's nucleus.

  • Atomic Number

    The number of protons in an atom's nucleus, determining the element's identity and position on the periodic table.

  • Energy Shells

    Regions around an atom's nucleus where electrons are likely to be found, with each region corresponding to a specific energy level.

  • Electron Orbitals

    Regions around an atom's nucleus where electrons are likely to be found, each with a specific energy level and shape, influencing chemical bonding and properties.

  • Octet Rule

    Atoms are most stable when their outermost electron shell is full, typically with 8 electrons, making them less reactive.

  • Valence Shell

    The outermost electron shell of an atom, which determines its chemical reactivity and bonding behavior.

  • Subatomic Particles

    Particles smaller than an atom, including protons, neutrons, and electrons, which make up the structure of atoms and determine their properties.