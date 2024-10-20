Atoms- Smallest Unit of Matter quiz Flashcards
Terms in this set (14)
What are the three subatomic particles that make up an atom?
Protons, neutrons, and electrons.
What is the electric charge of a proton?
A proton has a positive charge of +1.
What is the electric charge of a neutron?
A neutron has a neutral charge of 0.
What is the electric charge of an electron?
An electron has a negative charge of -1.
What unit is used to measure the mass of subatomic particles?
The atomic mass unit (AMU).
What is the atomic mass unit of a proton?
1 AMU.
Where are protons and neutrons located within an atom?
Both protons and neutrons are located within the nucleus of the atom.
Where are electrons found in an atom?
Electrons are found orbiting the nucleus in electron shells.
What are the six bulk elements that make up 97% of the mass of most living organisms?
Oxygen, carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen, calcium, and phosphorus.
What is the atomic number of an element?
The atomic number is the total number of protons in the nucleus of an atom.
What is the mass number of an atom?
The mass number is the total number of protons and neutrons in the nucleus.
What is the difference between atomic mass and mass number?
Atomic mass is the average mass of all the atoms of an element, while mass number is the mass of a single atom's nucleus.
What is the octet rule?
The octet rule states that atoms are more stable and less reactive when their valence electron shells are fully occupied with eight electrons.
What is the significance of valence electrons?
Valence electrons are the electrons in the outermost energy shell and are involved in chemical bonding.