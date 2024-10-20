Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Atoms- Smallest Unit of Matter quiz Flashcards

Back
Atoms- Smallest Unit of Matter quiz
How well do you know this?
1/14

  • What are the three subatomic particles that make up an atom?

    Protons, neutrons, and electrons.

  • What is the electric charge of a proton?

    A proton has a positive charge of +1.

  • What is the electric charge of a neutron?

    A neutron has a neutral charge of 0.

  • What is the electric charge of an electron?

    An electron has a negative charge of -1.

  • What unit is used to measure the mass of subatomic particles?

    The atomic mass unit (AMU).

  • What is the atomic mass unit of a proton?

    1 AMU.

  • Where are protons and neutrons located within an atom?

    Both protons and neutrons are located within the nucleus of the atom.

  • Where are electrons found in an atom?

    Electrons are found orbiting the nucleus in electron shells.

  • What are the six bulk elements that make up 97% of the mass of most living organisms?

    Oxygen, carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen, calcium, and phosphorus.

  • What is the atomic number of an element?

    The atomic number is the total number of protons in the nucleus of an atom.

  • What is the mass number of an atom?

    The mass number is the total number of protons and neutrons in the nucleus.

  • What is the difference between atomic mass and mass number?

    Atomic mass is the average mass of all the atoms of an element, while mass number is the mass of a single atom's nucleus.

  • What is the octet rule?

    The octet rule states that atoms are more stable and less reactive when their valence electron shells are fully occupied with eight electrons.

  • What is the significance of valence electrons?

    Valence electrons are the electrons in the outermost energy shell and are involved in chemical bonding.