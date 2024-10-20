Biological Membranes quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 30 ) Hide definitions

What are the two main types of membrane proteins found in biological membranes? The two main types of membrane proteins are integral membrane proteins and peripheral membrane proteins.

How are integral membrane proteins positioned within the cell membrane? Integral membrane proteins are embedded within the cell membrane and usually span the entire phospholipid bilayer.

What distinguishes peripheral membrane proteins from integral membrane proteins? Peripheral membrane proteins are found on the periphery of the biological membrane and do not span the membrane like integral membrane proteins.

Where can peripheral membrane proteins be located in relation to the cell membrane? Peripheral membrane proteins can be located on either the extracellular side or the intracellular side of the biological membrane.

What is the role of the phospholipid bilayer in the structure of integral membrane proteins? The phospholipid bilayer provides a medium through which integral membrane proteins can span and integrate into the cell membrane.

What are the intracellular and extracellular portions of an integral membrane protein? The intracellular portion faces the inside of the cell, while the extracellular portion faces the outside of the cell.

How do peripheral membrane proteins interact with the cell membrane? Peripheral membrane proteins interact with the cell membrane by attaching to its surface without embedding into the phospholipid bilayer.

What is the significance of the term 'integral' in integral membrane proteins? The term 'integral' signifies that these proteins are integrated or embedded within the cell membrane.

Can peripheral membrane proteins be found on both sides of the cell membrane? Yes, peripheral membrane proteins can be found on both the extracellular and intracellular sides of the cell membrane.

What is the primary structural difference between integral and peripheral membrane proteins? Integral membrane proteins span the entire phospholipid bilayer, while peripheral membrane proteins are only attached to the surface of the membrane.

What type of membrane protein would you find spanning the entire biological membrane? You would find an integral membrane protein spanning the entire biological membrane.

What is the function of the extracellular portion of a peripheral membrane protein? The extracellular portion of a peripheral membrane protein interacts with the external environment of the cell.

How do integral membrane proteins contribute to the fluid mosaic model of the cell membrane? Integral membrane proteins contribute to the fluid mosaic model by being embedded within the phospholipid bilayer, adding to the dynamic and heterogeneous nature of the membrane.

What is the role of the phospholipid bilayer in the fluid mosaic model? The phospholipid bilayer forms the fundamental structure of the cell membrane, providing a fluid matrix in which proteins and other molecules can move and function.

What is the significance of the term 'peripheral' in peripheral membrane proteins? The term 'peripheral' indicates that these proteins are located on the periphery or surface of the cell membrane, rather than being embedded within it.

What does the fluid mosaic model propose about the structure of cellular membranes? The fluid mosaic model proposes that cellular membranes consist of protein molecules embedded in a dynamic bilayer of phospholipids.

What is the primary structural component of the cellular membrane according to the fluid mosaic model? The primary structural component is a phospholipid bilayer.

How are proteins arranged in the fluid mosaic model of the membrane? Proteins are embedded within the phospholipid bilayer.

What characteristic of the phospholipid bilayer is emphasized in the fluid mosaic model? The bilayer is described as dynamic, meaning it is fluid and constantly changing.

Why is the term 'mosaic' used in the fluid mosaic model? The term 'mosaic' is used because the membrane is composed of various proteins that float in or on the fluid lipid bilayer like tiles in a mosaic.

What is incorrect about the statement that membranes consist of a single layer of phospholipids and proteins? It is incorrect because cellular membranes are composed of a lipid bilayer, not a single layer.

What role do fatty acids play in the structure of the phospholipid bilayer? Fatty acids are a component of the phospholipids that make up the bilayer.

What is the significance of the term 'dynamic' in describing the phospholipid bilayer? The term 'dynamic' signifies that the bilayer is fluid and constantly in motion.

Why is the statement that membranes consist of a phospholipid bilayer between two layers of hydrophilic proteins incorrect? It is incorrect because there is no protein bilayer; the membrane consists of a lipid bilayer with proteins embedded within it.

What does the fluid mosaic model say about the movement of proteins within the membrane? The model suggests that proteins can move laterally within the lipid bilayer, contributing to the fluid nature of the membrane.

How does the fluid mosaic model explain the selective permeability of the membrane? The model explains that the arrangement of proteins and lipids allows the membrane to selectively allow certain molecules to pass through while blocking others.

What is the role of cholesterol in the fluid mosaic model of the membrane? Cholesterol helps to stabilize the fluidity of the membrane by preventing the fatty acid chains of the phospholipids from sticking together.

How does the fluid mosaic model account for the diversity of functions performed by the membrane? The model accounts for this by suggesting that different proteins embedded in the lipid bilayer perform various functions such as transport, signaling, and structural support.

What is the relationship between the fluid mosaic model and the concept of active transport? Active transport involves proteins in the membrane that use energy to move substances against their concentration gradient, a process facilitated by the dynamic nature of the membrane described in the fluid mosaic model.