C3, C4 & CAM Plants definitions Flashcards
C3 Plants
Plants that use the Calvin cycle for carbon fixation, making them prone to photorespiration in hot, dry conditions due to stomatal closure.
C4 Plants
Plants that minimize photorespiration by fixing CO2 into a four-carbon compound in mesophyll cells, then transferring it to bundle-sheath cells for the Calvin cycle, enhancing efficiency in hot climates.
CAM Plants
Plants that open stomata at night to fix CO2 into 4-carbon compounds, storing them for daytime photosynthesis, minimizing water loss and photorespiration in hot, arid environments.
Calvin Cycle
A series of biochemical reactions in the stroma of chloroplasts that convert CO₂ and energy from ATP and NADPH into glucose, forming the second stage of photosynthesis.
Stomata
Microscopic pores on plant leaves and stems that regulate gas exchange and water loss by opening and closing, crucial for photosynthesis and transpiration.