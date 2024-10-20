Skip to main content
C3, C4 & CAM Plants definitions Flashcards

C3, C4 & CAM Plants definitions
  • C3 Plants

    Plants that use the Calvin cycle for carbon fixation, making them prone to photorespiration in hot, dry conditions due to stomatal closure.

  • C4 Plants

    Plants that minimize photorespiration by fixing CO2 into a four-carbon compound in mesophyll cells, then transferring it to bundle-sheath cells for the Calvin cycle, enhancing efficiency in hot climates.

  • CAM Plants

    Plants that open stomata at night to fix CO2 into 4-carbon compounds, storing them for daytime photosynthesis, minimizing water loss and photorespiration in hot, arid environments.

  • Calvin Cycle

    A series of biochemical reactions in the stroma of chloroplasts that convert CO₂ and energy from ATP and NADPH into glucose, forming the second stage of photosynthesis.

  • Stomata

    Microscopic pores on plant leaves and stems that regulate gas exchange and water loss by opening and closing, crucial for photosynthesis and transpiration.