C3, C4 & CAM Plants quiz Flashcards

What is photorespiration and why is it considered bad for plants? Photorespiration is a process that wastes energy in the form of ATP and NADPH to produce carbon dioxide, making photosynthesis inefficient.

Which type of plants are most susceptible to photorespiration in hot temperatures? C3 plants are most susceptible to photorespiration in hot temperatures.

How have C4 and CAM plants evolved to minimize photorespiration? C4 and CAM plants have evolved different variations in photosynthesis that allow them to avoid or minimize photorespiration.

What happens to the stomata of plants in hot temperatures to prevent dehydration? In hot temperatures, plants close their stomata to prevent dehydration, which also prevents gas exchange and leads to photorespiration.

How do CAM plants avoid photorespiration while keeping their stomata closed during the day? CAM plants fix carbon dioxide into 4-carbon compounds at night and store them in vacuoles to be used during the day for photosynthesis.

What is the main difference in the photosynthesis process between C4 and CAM plants? C4 plants separate the photosynthesis processes into different cells, while CAM plants fix carbon dioxide at night and use it during the day.

Why do CAM plants keep their stomata closed during the daytime? CAM plants keep their stomata closed during the daytime to reduce water loss and prevent dehydration.

What is the role of vacuoles in CAM plants during the daytime? Vacuoles in CAM plants store 4-carbon compounds that release carbon dioxide for the Calvin cycle during the daytime.

What is the Calvin cycle and when does it occur in CAM plants? The Calvin cycle is a stage of photosynthesis that occurs during the daytime in CAM plants, using carbon dioxide released from stored 4-carbon compounds.

What is the significance of the 'C4 bomb' and 'camel wearing pajamas' in remembering plant types? The 'C4 bomb' helps remember C4 plants, and the 'camel wearing pajamas' helps remember CAM plants.

What are the two stages of photosynthesis mentioned in the lesson? The two stages of photosynthesis are the light reactions and the Calvin cycle.

How do C4 plants minimize photorespiration? C4 plants minimize photorespiration by separating the initial carbon fixation and the Calvin cycle into different cells.

What is the main function of stomata in plants? Stomata allow gas exchange, including the intake of carbon dioxide and release of oxygen.

What happens to photosynthesis efficiency when photorespiration occurs? Photosynthesis efficiency decreases when photorespiration occurs because energy is wasted.