Calvin Cycle definitions Flashcards

Calvin Cycle
A series of biochemical reactions in the stroma of chloroplasts that use ATP and NADPH to convert CO₂ into glucose, storing chemical energy in organic molecules.
Glucose
A simple sugar produced in the Calvin cycle of photosynthesis, serving as a primary energy source for cellular respiration.
Chloroplast
A plant cell organelle where photosynthesis occurs, specifically converting light energy into chemical energy in thylakoids and synthesizing glucose in the stroma.
Stroma
Gelatinous matrix within chloroplasts where the Calvin cycle occurs, facilitating the conversion of chemical energy into glucose.
NADPH
A molecule that carries high-energy electrons and hydrogen ions, produced in the light reactions of photosynthesis, and used in the Calvin cycle to help convert carbon dioxide into glucose.
Chemical Energy
Energy stored in molecular bonds, released during chemical reactions, and used by cells for biological processes, such as ATP and NADPH production in photosynthesis.
Organic Molecules
Molecules primarily composed of carbon atoms bonded with hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen, and other elements, forming the basis of life and including carbohydrates, proteins, lipids, and nucleic acids.
Cellular Respiration
The process by which cells convert glucose and oxygen into ATP, water, and carbon dioxide, releasing energy for cellular activities.
Carbon Dioxide
A colorless gas absorbed by plants during photosynthesis to produce glucose and released by animals during respiration.