Calvin Cycle definitions Flashcards

Calvin Cycle definitions

Calvin Cycle definitions
  • Calvin Cycle

    A series of biochemical reactions in the stroma of chloroplasts that use ATP and NADPH to convert CO₂ into glucose, storing chemical energy in organic molecules.

  • Glucose

    A simple sugar produced in the Calvin cycle of photosynthesis, serving as a primary energy source for cellular respiration.

  • Chloroplast

    A plant cell organelle where photosynthesis occurs, specifically converting light energy into chemical energy in thylakoids and synthesizing glucose in the stroma.

  • Stroma

    Gelatinous matrix within chloroplasts where the Calvin cycle occurs, facilitating the conversion of chemical energy into glucose.

  • NADPH

    A molecule that carries high-energy electrons and hydrogen ions, produced in the light reactions of photosynthesis, and used in the Calvin cycle to help convert carbon dioxide into glucose.

  • Chemical Energy

    Energy stored in molecular bonds, released during chemical reactions, and used by cells for biological processes, such as ATP and NADPH production in photosynthesis.

  • Organic Molecules

    Molecules primarily composed of carbon atoms bonded with hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen, and other elements, forming the basis of life and including carbohydrates, proteins, lipids, and nucleic acids.

  • Cellular Respiration

    The process by which cells convert glucose and oxygen into ATP, water, and carbon dioxide, releasing energy for cellular activities.

  • Carbon Dioxide

    A colorless gas absorbed by plants during photosynthesis to produce glucose and released by animals during respiration.