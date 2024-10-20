Calvin Cycle quiz Flashcards
Where in a plant cell does the Calvin cycle take place?
The Calvin cycle takes place in the stroma of the chloroplast.
What is the primary function of the Calvin cycle?
The primary function of the Calvin cycle is to store chemical energy in the form of organic molecules such as glucose.
What is the role of ATP in the Calvin cycle?
ATP provides the energy required for the Calvin cycle to synthesize glucose.
How do the light reactions and the Calvin cycle differ in their use of energy?
The light reactions convert light energy into chemical energy (ATP and NADPH), while the Calvin cycle uses this chemical energy to produce glucose.
What molecule is recycled during the Calvin cycle to produce glucose?
Carbon dioxide (CO2) is recycled during the Calvin cycle to produce glucose.
Which part of the chloroplast is involved in the light reactions?
The thylakoid membranes of the chloroplast are involved in the light reactions.
What are the two main products of the light reactions that are used in the Calvin cycle?
The two main products are ATP and NADPH.
Does the Calvin cycle produce ATP?
No, the Calvin cycle consumes ATP; it does not produce it.
What is the role of NADPH in the Calvin cycle?
NADPH provides the high-energy electrons needed to reduce carbon dioxide to glucose.
What is the main difference between the light reactions and the Calvin cycle in terms of energy conversion?
The light reactions convert light energy into chemical energy, while the Calvin cycle converts chemical energy into stored energy in glucose.
What is the gelatinous matrix inside the chloroplast where the Calvin cycle occurs called?
The gelatinous matrix is called the stroma.
What is the main organic molecule produced by the Calvin cycle?
The main organic molecule produced is glucose.
What is the function of the Calvin cycle in photosynthesis?
The function of the Calvin cycle is to use the chemical energy from ATP and NADPH to synthesize glucose.
What is the source of carbon for the Calvin cycle?
The source of carbon for the Calvin cycle is carbon dioxide (CO2) from the air.