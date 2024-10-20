Calvin Cycle quiz #2 Flashcards
Calvin Cycle quiz #2
Where does the Calvin Cycle occur?
The Calvin Cycle occurs in the stroma of chloroplasts.
In plant cells, the Calvin Cycle takes place in the stroma of chloroplasts.The dark reaction is also known as which of the following? A) Light-dependent reactions B) Calvin Cycle C) Glycolysis D) Krebs Cycle
B) Calvin CycleIn which stage of the Calvin Cycle does the plant cell produce energy for storage?
Cells can store the sugar produced in photosynthesis as glucose.Where do the light-independent reactions take place?
Light-independent reactions occur in the stroma of the chloroplast.Which of the following are products of the Calvin Cycle? A) Oxygen B) Glucose C) ATP D) NADPH
B) GlucoseWhat is the first step of carbon dioxide reduction during the Calvin Cycle?
The first step of carbon dioxide reduction during the Calvin Cycle is carbon fixation, where CO2 is attached to RuBP by the enzyme RuBisCO.