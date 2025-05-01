Calvin Cycle quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 16 ) Hide definitions

Which molecules produced by the light reactions are used to power the Calvin Cycle? ATP and NADPH produced by the light reactions are used to power the Calvin Cycle.

What are the three phases of the Calvin Cycle? The three phases of the Calvin Cycle are carbon fixation, G3P synthesis, and RuBP regeneration.

What is the first stable molecule produced during the carbon fixation phase of the Calvin Cycle? The first stable molecule produced is a 3-carbon molecule called phosphoglyceraldehyde (PGA).

What is the role of G3P in the Calvin Cycle? G3P (glyceraldehyde 3-phosphate) is a precursor molecule used to build glucose.

What happens to the G3P molecules that are not used to make glucose? The remaining G3P molecules are used to regenerate RuBP in the Calvin Cycle.

Which phase of the Calvin Cycle requires ATP and NADPH? The G3P synthesis phase requires ATP and NADPH.