Carbohydrates quiz Flashcards

  • What are the three size classes of carbohydrates?

    The three size classes of carbohydrates are monosaccharides, oligosaccharides, and polysaccharides.

  • What does the prefix 'mono' in monosaccharide mean?

    The prefix 'mono' means one or singular.

  • What is an example of a monosaccharide?

    Glucose is an example of a monosaccharide.

  • How many monosaccharide units are in oligosaccharides?

    Oligosaccharides are composed of 3 to 10 monosaccharide units.

  • What is a disaccharide?

    A disaccharide is an oligosaccharide with two monosaccharide units linked together.

  • What does the prefix 'poly' in polysaccharide mean?

    The prefix 'poly' means many.

  • What type of bond links monosaccharides together in polysaccharides?

    Glycosidic bonds link monosaccharides together in polysaccharides.

  • What reaction is needed to break down polysaccharides into monosaccharides?

    Hydrolysis reactions are needed to break down polysaccharides into monosaccharides.

  • What is the main function of cellulose in plants?

    Cellulose provides structural support in plant cell walls.

  • What polysaccharide is used for energy storage in animals?

    Glycogen is used for energy storage in animals.

  • What is the function of chitin in animals?

    Chitin provides structural support in the exoskeletons of insects and crustaceans.

  • What is the primary function of starch in plants?

    Starch is used for energy storage in plants.

  • What process is used to synthesize polysaccharides from monosaccharides?

    Dehydration synthesis reactions are used to synthesize polysaccharides from monosaccharides.

  • What is the most abundant carbohydrate in plant cell walls?

    Cellulose is the most abundant carbohydrate in plant cell walls.

  • What is the role of glycosidic bonds in carbohydrates?

    Glycosidic bonds are covalent bonds that link monosaccharides together in carbohydrates.