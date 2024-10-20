Carbon definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 16 ) Hide definitions

Organic Molecules Chemical compounds containing carbon and hydrogen, often with other elements, forming diverse structures like chains, branches, and rings, essential for life forms.

Carbon An element that forms the backbone of organic molecules, capable of creating four covalent bonds, allowing for diverse structures like chains, branches, and rings.

Hydrogen A fundamental element in organic molecules, essential for forming bonds with carbon, enabling the creation of diverse and complex biological structures.

Oxygen A diatomic molecule essential for respiration and energy production in cells, often found in organic compounds alongside carbon and hydrogen.

Nitrogen A key element in amino acids and nucleic acids, essential for protein synthesis and DNA/RNA structure, often found in organic molecules alongside carbon and hydrogen.

Covalent Bonds A type of chemical bond where atoms share pairs of electrons, allowing them to achieve a full outer electron shell and form stable molecules, crucial in organic compounds like proteins and DNA.

Carbohydrates Organic molecules composed of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen, serving as a primary energy source and structural component in living organisms.

Proteins Large, complex molecules composed of amino acids, essential for structure, function, and regulation of the body's tissues and organs.

Nucleic Acids Macromolecules composed of nucleotide chains, essential for storing and transmitting genetic information, and involved in protein synthesis.

Lipids Hydrophobic organic molecules, including fats, oils, and steroids, that store energy, provide insulation, and make up cell membranes.

Carbon Backbone The structural framework of organic molecules, consisting of carbon atoms linked in chains or rings, allowing for diverse molecular configurations.

Double Bonds A type of covalent bond where two atoms share two pairs of electrons, often affecting the molecule's shape and reactivity.

Branch Points Points where a carbon atom is bonded to three or more other carbon atoms, creating a divergence in the carbon backbone of an organic molecule.

Linear Form A carbon backbone structure where carbon atoms are connected in a straight chain without forming any branches or rings.

Ring Form A carbon backbone structure where carbon atoms are connected in a closed loop, often found in organic molecules, and can include double bonds.