Carbon definitions Flashcards

Carbon definitions
  • Organic Molecules
    Chemical compounds containing carbon and hydrogen, often with other elements, forming diverse structures like chains, branches, and rings, essential for life forms.
  • Carbon
    An element that forms the backbone of organic molecules, capable of creating four covalent bonds, allowing for diverse structures like chains, branches, and rings.
  • Hydrogen
    A fundamental element in organic molecules, essential for forming bonds with carbon, enabling the creation of diverse and complex biological structures.
  • Oxygen
    A diatomic molecule essential for respiration and energy production in cells, often found in organic compounds alongside carbon and hydrogen.
  • Nitrogen
    A key element in amino acids and nucleic acids, essential for protein synthesis and DNA/RNA structure, often found in organic molecules alongside carbon and hydrogen.
  • Covalent Bonds
    A type of chemical bond where atoms share pairs of electrons, allowing them to achieve a full outer electron shell and form stable molecules, crucial in organic compounds like proteins and DNA.
  • Carbohydrates
    Organic molecules composed of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen, serving as a primary energy source and structural component in living organisms.
  • Proteins
    Large, complex molecules composed of amino acids, essential for structure, function, and regulation of the body's tissues and organs.
  • Nucleic Acids
    Macromolecules composed of nucleotide chains, essential for storing and transmitting genetic information, and involved in protein synthesis.
  • Lipids
    Hydrophobic organic molecules, including fats, oils, and steroids, that store energy, provide insulation, and make up cell membranes.
  • Carbon Backbone
    The structural framework of organic molecules, consisting of carbon atoms linked in chains or rings, allowing for diverse molecular configurations.
  • Double Bonds
    A type of covalent bond where two atoms share two pairs of electrons, often affecting the molecule's shape and reactivity.
  • Branch Points
    Points where a carbon atom is bonded to three or more other carbon atoms, creating a divergence in the carbon backbone of an organic molecule.
  • Linear Form
    A carbon backbone structure where carbon atoms are connected in a straight chain without forming any branches or rings.
  • Ring Form
    A carbon backbone structure where carbon atoms are connected in a closed loop, often found in organic molecules, and can include double bonds.
  • Atomic Building Block
    A versatile element capable of forming four covalent bonds, enabling the creation of diverse organic molecules with varying lengths, double bond positions, branching, and ring structures.