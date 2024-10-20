Carbon definitions Flashcards
- Organic MoleculesChemical compounds containing carbon and hydrogen, often with other elements, forming diverse structures like chains, branches, and rings, essential for life forms.
- CarbonAn element that forms the backbone of organic molecules, capable of creating four covalent bonds, allowing for diverse structures like chains, branches, and rings.
- HydrogenA fundamental element in organic molecules, essential for forming bonds with carbon, enabling the creation of diverse and complex biological structures.
- OxygenA diatomic molecule essential for respiration and energy production in cells, often found in organic compounds alongside carbon and hydrogen.
- NitrogenA key element in amino acids and nucleic acids, essential for protein synthesis and DNA/RNA structure, often found in organic molecules alongside carbon and hydrogen.
- Covalent BondsA type of chemical bond where atoms share pairs of electrons, allowing them to achieve a full outer electron shell and form stable molecules, crucial in organic compounds like proteins and DNA.
- CarbohydratesOrganic molecules composed of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen, serving as a primary energy source and structural component in living organisms.
- ProteinsLarge, complex molecules composed of amino acids, essential for structure, function, and regulation of the body's tissues and organs.
- Nucleic AcidsMacromolecules composed of nucleotide chains, essential for storing and transmitting genetic information, and involved in protein synthesis.
- LipidsHydrophobic organic molecules, including fats, oils, and steroids, that store energy, provide insulation, and make up cell membranes.
- Carbon BackboneThe structural framework of organic molecules, consisting of carbon atoms linked in chains or rings, allowing for diverse molecular configurations.
- Double BondsA type of covalent bond where two atoms share two pairs of electrons, often affecting the molecule's shape and reactivity.
- Branch PointsPoints where a carbon atom is bonded to three or more other carbon atoms, creating a divergence in the carbon backbone of an organic molecule.
- Linear FormA carbon backbone structure where carbon atoms are connected in a straight chain without forming any branches or rings.
- Ring FormA carbon backbone structure where carbon atoms are connected in a closed loop, often found in organic molecules, and can include double bonds.
- Atomic Building BlockA versatile element capable of forming four covalent bonds, enabling the creation of diverse organic molecules with varying lengths, double bond positions, branching, and ring structures.