Cell Cycle Regulation definitions Flashcards

Regulation Control of cellular processes to ensure proper timing and conditions for cell division, involving checkpoints and signals like growth factors to prevent errors and maintain cellular integrity.

Growth Factors Proteins that stimulate cell division by binding to specific receptors, initiating a cascade of cellular events leading to cell cycle progression.

Checkpoints Mechanisms in the cell cycle that act as stop signs, ensuring the cell only progresses to the next phase if conditions are optimal and errors are corrected, preventing uncontrolled cell division.

P53 A tumor suppressor protein that halts the cell cycle for DNA repair or triggers apoptosis if damage is irreparable, preventing the proliferation of potentially cancerous cells.

Apoptosis Programmed cell death, eliminating cells with excessive damage to prevent errors from accumulating and potentially leading to diseases like cancer.

Cell Cycle A series of stages a cell undergoes to grow, replicate its DNA, and divide, regulated by checkpoints and signals to ensure proper division and prevent errors, such as those leading to cancer.

Cancer A disease characterized by uncontrolled cell division due to the failure of regulatory mechanisms, leading to the formation of malignant tumors and potential spread to other body parts.

Mitosis A process where a single cell divides to produce two genetically identical daughter cells, ensuring equal distribution of chromosomes.

G1 The phase in the cell cycle where the cell grows, synthesizes proteins, and prepares for DNA replication, occurring before the S phase.

Response: S The phase in the cell cycle where DNA replication occurs, ensuring each chromosome is duplicated before cell division.

G2 The phase where the cell ensures DNA is fully replicated and repairs any damage before entering mitosis.

M The final checkpoint in the cell cycle that ensures all chromosomes are properly aligned and attached to the spindle apparatus before cell division proceeds.