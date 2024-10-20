Cell Junctions definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Cell Junctions definitions

Cell Junctions definitions
  • Cell Junction

    Specialized connections between animal cells that allow direct cytoplasmic exchange of ions and small molecules, facilitating intercellular communication and coordination.

  • Plasmodesmata

    Microscopic channels in plant cell walls that enable transport and communication between adjacent cells by allowing direct cytoplasmic exchange.

  • Desmosomes

    Cell junctions that anchor adjacent cells together, providing mechanical stability by linking their cytoskeletons, but do not allow ion passage.

  • Tight Junctions

    Cell junctions that form a liquid barrier, preventing the passage of substances between adjacent animal cells, ensuring compartmentalization and maintaining tissue integrity.

  • Gap Junction

    A specialized intercellular connection in animal cells that allows direct cytoplasmic exchange of ions and small molecules between adjacent cells.