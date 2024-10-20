Cell Junctions definitions Flashcards
Terms in this set (5)
Cell Junction
Specialized connections between animal cells that allow direct cytoplasmic exchange of ions and small molecules, facilitating intercellular communication and coordination.
Plasmodesmata
Microscopic channels in plant cell walls that enable transport and communication between adjacent cells by allowing direct cytoplasmic exchange.
Desmosomes
Cell junctions that anchor adjacent cells together, providing mechanical stability by linking their cytoskeletons, but do not allow ion passage.
Tight Junctions
Cell junctions that form a liquid barrier, preventing the passage of substances between adjacent animal cells, ensuring compartmentalization and maintaining tissue integrity.
Gap Junction
A specialized intercellular connection in animal cells that allows direct cytoplasmic exchange of ions and small molecules between adjacent cells.