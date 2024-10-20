Central Dogma definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Central Dogma definitions

Central Dogma definitions
  • Genotype

    The genetic blueprint of an organism, determining its inherited traits and potential physical characteristics.

  • Phenotype

    Observable traits of an organism resulting from the interaction of its genetic makeup and environmental influences.

  • Gene Expression

    The process by which information from a gene is used to synthesize a functional gene product, typically a protein, through transcription and translation.

  • Genetic Information

    Encoded blueprint within an organism's DNA that determines its hereditary traits and potential physical characteristics.

  • Central Dogma

    The unidirectional flow of genetic information from DNA to RNA (transcription) and then to protein (translation), emphasizing that protein cannot transfer information back to nucleic acids.

  • Protein

    A complex molecule composed of amino acids that performs various functions in the body, including catalyzing metabolic reactions, replicating DNA, responding to stimuli, and transporting molecules.

  • Messenger RNA

    RNA molecule that carries genetic information from DNA to the ribosome, where it directs protein synthesis.

  • Translation

    The process of synthesizing proteins by decoding the information in messenger RNA (mRNA).

  • Gene

    A segment of DNA that encodes instructions for synthesizing a specific protein or RNA molecule, playing a crucial role in the process of gene expression.

  • Dna Replication

    The process of creating an identical copy of a DNA molecule using the original strand as a template.

  • Reverse Transcription

    The process of synthesizing DNA from an RNA template, often facilitated by the enzyme reverse transcriptase.

  • Nucleic Acid

    Biomolecules that store and transmit genetic information, enabling the processes of transcription and translation to synthesize proteins.

  • Biochemical Information

    The flow of genetic instructions from DNA to RNA to protein, dictating cellular function and gene expression, but not reversible from protein back to nucleic acids.