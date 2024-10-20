Central Dogma definitions Flashcards
Terms in this set (13)
Genotype
The genetic blueprint of an organism, determining its inherited traits and potential physical characteristics.
Phenotype
Observable traits of an organism resulting from the interaction of its genetic makeup and environmental influences.
Gene Expression
The process by which information from a gene is used to synthesize a functional gene product, typically a protein, through transcription and translation.
Genetic Information
Encoded blueprint within an organism's DNA that determines its hereditary traits and potential physical characteristics.
Central Dogma
The unidirectional flow of genetic information from DNA to RNA (transcription) and then to protein (translation), emphasizing that protein cannot transfer information back to nucleic acids.
Protein
A complex molecule composed of amino acids that performs various functions in the body, including catalyzing metabolic reactions, replicating DNA, responding to stimuli, and transporting molecules.
Messenger RNA
RNA molecule that carries genetic information from DNA to the ribosome, where it directs protein synthesis.
Translation
The process of synthesizing proteins by decoding the information in messenger RNA (mRNA).
Gene
A segment of DNA that encodes instructions for synthesizing a specific protein or RNA molecule, playing a crucial role in the process of gene expression.
Dna Replication
The process of creating an identical copy of a DNA molecule using the original strand as a template.
Reverse Transcription
The process of synthesizing DNA from an RNA template, often facilitated by the enzyme reverse transcriptase.
Nucleic Acid
Biomolecules that store and transmit genetic information, enabling the processes of transcription and translation to synthesize proteins.
Biochemical Information
The flow of genetic instructions from DNA to RNA to protein, dictating cellular function and gene expression, but not reversible from protein back to nucleic acids.