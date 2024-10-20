Central Dogma quiz Flashcards
Terms in this set (10)
What is the directionality term for DNA sequences in the same direction as transcription?
Downstream refers to DNA sequences in the same direction as transcription.
What term is used to describe DNA sequences in the opposite direction of transcription?
Upstream refers to DNA sequences in the opposite direction of transcription.
What is the central dogma of molecular biology?
The central dogma of molecular biology describes the flow of genetic information from DNA to RNA to protein.
What is the function of RNA polymerase during transcription?
RNA polymerase binds to the promoter and transcribes the coding sequence of the gene into RNA.
What is the significance of the coding sequence in a gene?
The coding sequence is the part of the gene that is transcribed into RNA and ultimately translated into a protein.
What is the role of genes in protein synthesis?
Genes encode the information needed to produce proteins, and they must be transcribed into RNA and then translated into proteins.
What is the difference between transcription and translation?
Transcription is the process of copying a gene's DNA sequence into RNA, while translation is the process of converting the RNA sequence into a protein.
What is the role of the terminator in transcription?
The terminator is a DNA sequence where transcription ends, signaling RNA polymerase to stop transcribing.
What is the relationship between the promoter and RNA polymerase?
The promoter is the DNA sequence where RNA polymerase binds to initiate transcription.
What is the significance of the central dogma in understanding gene expression?
The central dogma explains how genetic information flows from DNA to RNA to protein, which is essential for understanding gene expression and protein synthesis.