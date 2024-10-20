Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Characteristics of Life definitions Flashcards

Back
Characteristics of Life definitions
How well do you know this?
1/9

  • Cells

    The smallest fundamental unit of life, capable of performing all life processes, and forming the basis of all living organisms.

  • Organization

    The hierarchical arrangement of smaller structures into larger, more complex systems, enabling living organisms to function and survive.

  • Homeostasis

    The ability of living organisms to maintain stable internal conditions despite external environmental changes.

  • Genetic Information

    Hereditary information encoded in DNA, passed from one generation to the next, guiding development, functioning, and reproduction of all living organisms.

  • DNA

    A molecule that carries genetic information, enabling inheritance and guiding the development, functioning, and reproduction of all living organisms.

  • Evolution

    Changes in a population's DNA over long periods, enabling adaptation and improved survival in their environment.

  • Meiosis

    A type of cell division that reduces the chromosome number by half, creating four genetically diverse haploid cells, essential for sexual reproduction.

  • Population

    A group of individuals of the same species living in a specific area, capable of interbreeding and sharing genetic information.

  • Virus

    A microscopic infectious agent that requires a host cell to replicate, lacking cellular structure and independent metabolic processes, thus not considered alive.