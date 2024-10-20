Characteristics of Life exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 29 ) Hide definitions

Cells The smallest or most basic fundamental unit of life.

Homeostasis The ability of an organism to maintain stable internal conditions despite changes in external environments.

What is the primary molecule that serves as genetic material in all living organisms? DNA

Reproduction The biological process by which new individual organisms are produced.

How do living organisms respond to environmental stimuli? By changing their behavior or physiology to adapt to changes in their environment.

Organization The structured arrangement of smaller components into larger, more complex structures.

What is the significance of evolution in living organisms? It allows populations to adapt and improve their survival over long periods of time.

Energy Utilization The process by which living organisms acquire and use energy from their environment.

What characteristic of life is demonstrated by a plant growing towards sunlight? Response to environmental stimuli

Genetic Information Hereditary information in the form of DNA that can be passed from one generation to the next.

Why are viruses generally not considered alive? They lack some characteristics of life, such as the ability to reproduce on their own.

Evolution Changes in the DNA of a population over long periods of time, leading to adaptation and new species.

Sexual Reproduction Reproduction involving two parents, resulting in genetic diversity.

What is an example of homeostasis in humans? Sweating to cool off the body in hot environments.

Asexual Reproduction Reproduction involving only one parent, resulting in offspring genetically identical to the parent.

What does it mean for an organism to be organized? It means the organism has a structured arrangement of smaller components into larger, more complex structures.

Response to Environmental Stimuli The ability of living organisms to react to changes in their environment.

Why is DNA important for living organisms? It contains the genetic information necessary for growth, development, and reproduction.

What allows populations to adapt and improve their survival over time? Evolution

What characteristic of life is demonstrated by a human sweating? Homeostasis

