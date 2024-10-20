Skip to main content
Characteristics of Life exam Flashcards

Characteristics of Life exam
  • Cells
    The smallest or most basic fundamental unit of life.
  • Homeostasis
    The ability of an organism to maintain stable internal conditions despite changes in external environments.
  • What is the primary molecule that serves as genetic material in all living organisms?
    DNA
  • Reproduction
    The biological process by which new individual organisms are produced.
  • How do living organisms respond to environmental stimuli?
    By changing their behavior or physiology to adapt to changes in their environment.
  • Organization
    The structured arrangement of smaller components into larger, more complex structures.
  • What is the significance of evolution in living organisms?
    It allows populations to adapt and improve their survival over long periods of time.
  • Energy Utilization
    The process by which living organisms acquire and use energy from their environment.
  • What characteristic of life is demonstrated by a plant growing towards sunlight?
    Response to environmental stimuli
  • Genetic Information
    Hereditary information in the form of DNA that can be passed from one generation to the next.
  • Why are viruses generally not considered alive?
    They lack some characteristics of life, such as the ability to reproduce on their own.
  • Evolution
    Changes in the DNA of a population over long periods of time, leading to adaptation and new species.
  • What is the role of homeostasis in living organisms?
    To maintain suitable living conditions despite external changes.
  • Sexual Reproduction
    Reproduction involving two parents, resulting in genetic diversity.
  • What is an example of homeostasis in humans?
    Sweating to cool off the body in hot environments.
  • Asexual Reproduction
    Reproduction involving only one parent, resulting in offspring genetically identical to the parent.
  • What does it mean for an organism to be organized?
    It means the organism has a structured arrangement of smaller components into larger, more complex structures.
  • Response to Environmental Stimuli
    The ability of living organisms to react to changes in their environment.
  • What is the smallest unit of life?
    The cell
  • Why is DNA important for living organisms?
    It contains the genetic information necessary for growth, development, and reproduction.
  • What is the process by which living organisms acquire energy from their environment?
    Energy utilization
  • What characteristic of life involves producing more life?
    Reproduction
  • What allows populations to adapt and improve their survival over time?
    Evolution
  • What is the term for the hereditary information found in all living organisms?
    Genetic information
  • What characteristic of life is demonstrated by a human sweating?
    Homeostasis
  • What is the ability to maintain stable internal conditions called?
    Homeostasis
  • What is the term for the smallest unit that displays all characteristics of life?
    Cell
  • What characteristic of life involves reacting to changes in the environment?
    Response to environmental stimuli
  • What is the process by which organisms produce offspring?
    Reproduction