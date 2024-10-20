Characteristics of Life exam Flashcards
Back
Characteristics of Life exam
How well do you know this?
1/29
Related flashcards
Terms in this set (29)
- CellsThe smallest or most basic fundamental unit of life.
- HomeostasisThe ability of an organism to maintain stable internal conditions despite changes in external environments.
- What is the primary molecule that serves as genetic material in all living organisms?DNA
- ReproductionThe biological process by which new individual organisms are produced.
- How do living organisms respond to environmental stimuli?By changing their behavior or physiology to adapt to changes in their environment.
- OrganizationThe structured arrangement of smaller components into larger, more complex structures.
- What is the significance of evolution in living organisms?It allows populations to adapt and improve their survival over long periods of time.
- Energy UtilizationThe process by which living organisms acquire and use energy from their environment.
- What characteristic of life is demonstrated by a plant growing towards sunlight?Response to environmental stimuli
- Genetic InformationHereditary information in the form of DNA that can be passed from one generation to the next.
- Why are viruses generally not considered alive?They lack some characteristics of life, such as the ability to reproduce on their own.
- EvolutionChanges in the DNA of a population over long periods of time, leading to adaptation and new species.
- What is the role of homeostasis in living organisms?To maintain suitable living conditions despite external changes.
- Sexual ReproductionReproduction involving two parents, resulting in genetic diversity.
- What is an example of homeostasis in humans?Sweating to cool off the body in hot environments.
- Asexual ReproductionReproduction involving only one parent, resulting in offspring genetically identical to the parent.
- What does it mean for an organism to be organized?It means the organism has a structured arrangement of smaller components into larger, more complex structures.
- Response to Environmental StimuliThe ability of living organisms to react to changes in their environment.
- What is the smallest unit of life?The cell
- Why is DNA important for living organisms?It contains the genetic information necessary for growth, development, and reproduction.
- What is the process by which living organisms acquire energy from their environment?Energy utilization
- What characteristic of life involves producing more life?Reproduction
- What allows populations to adapt and improve their survival over time?Evolution
- What is the term for the hereditary information found in all living organisms?Genetic information
- What characteristic of life is demonstrated by a human sweating?Homeostasis
- What is the ability to maintain stable internal conditions called?Homeostasis
- What is the term for the smallest unit that displays all characteristics of life?Cell
- What characteristic of life involves reacting to changes in the environment?Response to environmental stimuli
- What is the process by which organisms produce offspring?Reproduction