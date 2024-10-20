Characteristics of Life quiz Flashcards
Characteristics of Life quiz
- What is the smallest unit that displays all the characteristics of life?The cell is the smallest unit that displays all the characteristics of life.
- How do living organisms maintain suitable living conditions?Living organisms maintain suitable living conditions through homeostasis.
- What characteristic allows living organisms to build larger, more complex structures?Organization allows living organisms to build larger, more complex structures.
- What is the term for the ability of living organisms to produce more life?Reproduction is the term for the ability of living organisms to produce more life.
- What molecule serves as the genetic material in all living organisms?DNA serves as the genetic material in all living organisms.
- What process allows populations of living organisms to adapt and improve their survival over time?Evolution allows populations of living organisms to adapt and improve their survival over time.
- What is the term for the ability of living organisms to respond to changes in their environment?The ability to respond to environmental stimuli is the term for this characteristic.
- What is the primary source of energy for living organisms?Living organisms acquire and utilize energy from their environment.
- What is the term for the hereditary information that can be passed down from one generation to the next?Genetic information, specifically DNA, is the hereditary information passed down.
- What characteristic of life is demonstrated by a plant growing towards sunlight?The plant growing towards sunlight demonstrates the ability to respond to environmental stimuli.
- What is the term for the process by which living organisms maintain stable internal conditions?Homeostasis is the process by which living organisms maintain stable internal conditions.
- What are the two types of reproduction in living organisms?The two types of reproduction are sexual and asexual reproduction.
- What characteristic of life involves changes in the DNA of a population over long periods of time?Evolution involves changes in the DNA of a population over long periods of time.
- What is the term for the smallest or most basic fundamental unit of life?The cell is the smallest or most basic fundamental unit of life.
- What characteristic of life is demonstrated by the human body sweating to cool off?The human body sweating to cool off demonstrates homeostasis.