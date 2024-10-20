Characteristics of Life quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What is the smallest unit that displays all the characteristics of life? The cell is the smallest unit that displays all the characteristics of life.

How do living organisms maintain suitable living conditions? Living organisms maintain suitable living conditions through homeostasis.

What characteristic allows living organisms to build larger, more complex structures? Organization allows living organisms to build larger, more complex structures.

What is the term for the ability of living organisms to produce more life? Reproduction is the term for the ability of living organisms to produce more life.

What molecule serves as the genetic material in all living organisms? DNA serves as the genetic material in all living organisms.

What process allows populations of living organisms to adapt and improve their survival over time? Evolution allows populations of living organisms to adapt and improve their survival over time.

What is the term for the ability of living organisms to respond to changes in their environment? The ability to respond to environmental stimuli is the term for this characteristic.

What is the primary source of energy for living organisms? Living organisms acquire and utilize energy from their environment.

What is the term for the hereditary information that can be passed down from one generation to the next? Genetic information, specifically DNA, is the hereditary information passed down.

What characteristic of life is demonstrated by a plant growing towards sunlight? The plant growing towards sunlight demonstrates the ability to respond to environmental stimuli.

What is the term for the process by which living organisms maintain stable internal conditions? Homeostasis is the process by which living organisms maintain stable internal conditions.

What are the two types of reproduction in living organisms? The two types of reproduction are sexual and asexual reproduction.

What characteristic of life involves changes in the DNA of a population over long periods of time? Evolution involves changes in the DNA of a population over long periods of time.

What is the term for the smallest or most basic fundamental unit of life? The cell is the smallest or most basic fundamental unit of life.