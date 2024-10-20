Characteristics of Life quiz #2 Flashcards
Characteristics of Life quiz #2
What is a heterotroph?
A heterotroph is an organism that cannot produce its own food and instead obtains its energy and nutrients by consuming other organisms.Which of the following is not a characteristic of life? A) Composed of cells B) Organized C) Ability to fly D) Responsive to environmental stimuli
C) Ability to flyWhich of the following is not a characteristic of all living things? A) Composed of cells B) Ability to reproduce C) Ability to maintain homeostasis D) Ability to photosynthesize
D) Ability to photosynthesizeWhat structure is common to all domains of living organisms?
Cells are common to all domains of living organisms.Which is a basic characteristic of all living cells?
All living cells are composed of cells, which are the smallest unit of life.Which of the following is not a property of life? A) Evolution B) Homeostasis C) Ability to reproduce D) Ability to teleport
D) Ability to teleportWhich of the following best demonstrates the unity among all organisms? A) Presence of DNA B) Ability to fly C) Photosynthesis D) Ability to swim
A) Presence of DNAWhich two of these characteristics does an organism with bilateral symmetry possess? A) Organized structure B) Ability to reproduce C) Ability to maintain homeostasis D) Ability to evolve
A) Organized structure and C) Ability to maintain homeostasisWhat are the simplest body structures considered alive?
Cells are the simplest body structures considered alive.Which function is not a property of life? A) Reproduction B) Homeostasis C) Evolution D) Ability to teleport
D) Ability to teleportWhat is the smallest entity that exhibits all the characteristics of life?
The cell is the smallest entity that exhibits all the characteristics of life.What is a characteristic that is not present in all living things? A) Composed of cells B) Ability to reproduce C) Ability to photosynthesize D) Ability to evolve
C) Ability to photosynthesizeWhich of these is an organism? A) Virus B) Bacterium C) Rock D) Water molecule
B) BacteriumWhat features are possessed by all complex multicellular organisms?
Complex multicellular organisms possess organized structures, composed of cells, and the ability to maintain homeostasis.Which of the following characteristics is shared by all living organisms? A) Ability to fly B) Composed of cells C) Ability to photosynthesize D) Ability to teleport
B) Composed of cellsWhich of the following is not one of the characteristics of life? A) Composed of cells B) Ability to reproduce C) Ability to maintain homeostasis D) Ability to teleport
D) Ability to teleportWhich of these is not a characteristic of life? A) Composed of cells B) Ability to reproduce C) Ability to maintain homeostasis D) Ability to teleport
D) Ability to teleportWhich of these is not needed by living organisms? A) Energy B) Water C) Ability to teleport D) Genetic information
C) Ability to teleportWhich of these is not one of the basic characteristics of all living organisms? A) Composed of cells B) Ability to reproduce C) Ability to maintain homeostasis D) Ability to teleport
D) Ability to teleportWhich of the following is not a characteristic of the genetic material? A) Composed of DNA B) Hereditary information C) Ability to teleport D) Passed down from generation to generation
C) Ability to teleportWhich characteristic of living cells do viruses lack?
Viruses lack the ability to reproduce independently without hijacking other cells.What is true for all organisms? A) Composed of cells B) Ability to teleport C) Ability to photosynthesize D) Ability to fly
A) Composed of cellsWhich of the following need an outside source of organic nutrients? A) Autotrophs B) Heterotrophs C) Plants D) Algae
B) HeterotrophsWhat are some differences between plants and animals?
Plants are autotrophs that can photosynthesize, while animals are heterotrophs that consume organic material for energy.