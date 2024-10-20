Chargaff's Rules definitions Flashcards
Chargaff'S Rules
DNA base composition varies by species, but within any species, the percentages of adenine (A) and thymine (T) are roughly equal, as are the percentages of guanine (G) and cytosine (C).
Base Composition
The ratio of adenine to thymine and guanine to cytosine in DNA, which varies among species but maintains equal proportions of A to T and G to C within each species.
Nitrogenous Bases
Organic molecules in DNA and RNA that pair specifically (A with T/U, and C with G) to form the rungs of the double helix, crucial for genetic encoding and replication.
Adenine
A purine nitrogenous base in DNA and RNA that pairs with thymine in DNA and uracil in RNA, playing a crucial role in encoding genetic information.
Thymine
A nitrogenous base in DNA that pairs with adenine and is one of the four bases in the genetic code, represented by the letter 'T'.
Cytosine
A nitrogenous base in DNA and RNA that pairs with guanine, playing a crucial role in the structure and function of genetic material.
Guanosine
A nucleoside composed of guanine attached to a ribose sugar, playing a crucial role in nucleic acid structure and cellular energy transfer.
Complementary Base Pairing
The principle that adenine pairs with thymine and cytosine pairs with guanine in DNA, ensuring equal proportions of A to T and C to G.
Guanine
A nitrogenous base in DNA that pairs with cytosine, contributing to the molecule's stability and structure.