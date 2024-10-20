Chargaff's Rules quiz Flashcards
What are Chargaff's two main discoveries related to DNA?
.Chargaff discovered that DNA base composition varies among species and that the percentages of adenine (A) and thymine (T) are roughly equal, as are the percentages of cytosine (C) and guanine (G).
How did Chargaff's rules contribute to understanding the structure of DNA?
Chargaff's rules indicated that A pairs with T and C pairs with G, which was crucial for revealing the double helix structure of DNA.
Why do the percentages of adenine and thymine in DNA roughly equal each other?
Adenine (A) and thymine (T) are complementary bases that pair with each other on opposite strands of the DNA double helix.
What is the significance of the equal percentages of cytosine and guanine in DNA?
Cytosine (C) and guanine (G) pair with each other, maintaining equal percentages in the DNA structure.
How did Chargaff's findings vary among different species?
Chargaff found that different species have different DNA base compositions, meaning the percentages of A, T, C, and G vary among species.
What limitation did Chargaff face in his techniques that affected his data?
Chargaff's techniques had limitations that caused slight discrepancies in the exact percentages of A, T, C, and G.
What role did Chargaff's rules play in the discovery of the DNA double helix?
Chargaff's rules provided critical evidence that helped scientists understand the complementary base pairing in the DNA double helix.
What are the nitrogenous bases involved in Chargaff's rules?
The nitrogenous bases are adenine (A), thymine (T), cytosine (C), and guanine (G).
How do Chargaff's rules apply to the DNA of Homo sapiens?
In Homo sapiens, the percentage of adenine is roughly equal to thymine, and the percentage of cytosine is roughly equal to guanine.
What is the approximate percentage of adenine and thymine in human DNA according to Chargaff's data?
In human DNA, the percentage of adenine and thymine is roughly around 31% each.
What is the approximate percentage of cytosine and guanine in human DNA according to Chargaff's data?
In human DNA, the percentage of cytosine and guanine is roughly around 19% each.
Why was Chargaff's discovery about DNA base composition important in the 1950s?
Chargaff's discovery was important because it provided key insights into the DNA structure at a time when the double helix model was not yet known.
What does the term 'complementary base pairing' mean in the context of DNA?
Complementary base pairing refers to the specific pairing of adenine with thymine and cytosine with guanine in the DNA double helix.
How did Chargaff's rules help in the field of molecular biology?
Chargaff's rules helped establish the principles of base pairing, which are fundamental to understanding DNA replication and transcription.
What is the relationship between Chargaff's rules and the concept of the DNA double helix?
Chargaff's rules provided the evidence for the complementary base pairing that is essential for the double helix structure of DNA.