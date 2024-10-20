Chemical Reactions quiz Flashcards
What are the starting materials in a chemical reaction called?
The starting materials in a chemical reaction are called reactants.
What are the ending materials in a chemical reaction called?
The ending materials in a chemical reaction are called products.
In a chemical reaction, where are the reactants and products located in relation to the reaction arrow?
Reactants are found at the beginning of the reaction arrow, and products are found at the end of the reaction arrow.
What happens to energy in exergonic reactions?
In exergonic reactions, energy is released.
What is the main difference between exergonic and endergonic reactions in terms of energy?
Exergonic reactions release energy, while endergonic reactions require a net input of energy.
What is activation energy in the context of chemical reactions?
Activation energy is the minimum amount of energy required to start a chemical reaction.
What term describes the energy required to initiate a chemical reaction?
The term is activation energy.
What is the role of reactants in a chemical reaction?
Reactants are the ingredients or starting materials that undergo change during a chemical reaction.
What is the role of products in a chemical reaction?
Products are the substances formed as a result of a chemical reaction.
What is a common characteristic of all exergonic reactions?
All exergonic reactions proceed with a net loss of free energy.
What is the role of ATP (Adenosine Triphosphate) in cellular processes?
ATP serves as the main energy currency in cells, providing energy for various cellular processes.