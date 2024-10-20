Chemiosmosis exam Flashcards
Related flashcards
Terms in this set (28)
Chemiosmosis
The diffusion of hydrogen ions across a semipermeable membrane, driven by a concentration gradient established by the electron transport chain.
What enzyme facilitates chemiosmosis?
ATP synthase
ATP Synthase
An enzyme that synthesizes ATP through oxidative phosphorylation by facilitating the movement of hydrogen ions across a membrane.
What powers the phosphorylation of ADP into ATP?
The movement of hydrogen ions from high to low concentration.
Oxidative Phosphorylation
A process that uses the electron transport chain and chemiosmosis to produce ATP.
What is the role of the electron transport chain in chemiosmosis?
It builds a hydrogen ion concentration gradient.
Hydrogen Ion Concentration Gradient
A gradient established by the electron transport chain that has high potential energy used in chemiosmosis.
What is the final electron acceptor in the electron transport chain?
Oxygen gas, which reacts to form water.
What is the significance of the letters 'ase' in ATP synthase?
It indicates that ATP synthase is an enzyme.
Intermembrane Space
The area where the hydrogen ion concentration is high during chemiosmosis.
Mitochondrial Matrix
The area where the hydrogen ion concentration is low during chemiosmosis.
What is the main product of oxidative phosphorylation?
ATP
Redox Reactions
Reactions that transfer electrons and are involved in the electron transport chain.
What drives the diffusion of hydrogen ions in chemiosmosis?
The concentration gradient established by the electron transport chain.
Potential Energy in Chemiosmosis
Energy stored in the hydrogen ion concentration gradient.
What is the cumulative sum of the electron transport chain and chemiosmosis?
Oxidative phosphorylation
NADH and FADH2
Electron carriers that donate electrons to the electron transport chain.
What is the role of ATP in cells?
It provides energy for various cellular processes.
Semipermeable Membrane
A membrane that allows certain ions or molecules to pass through it by diffusion.
What is the relationship between chemiosmosis and ATP production?
Chemiosmosis powers the synthesis of ATP by ATP synthase.
Electron Transport Chain
A series of protein complexes that transfer electrons and pump hydrogen ions to create a concentration gradient.
What happens to electrons at the end of the electron transport chain?
They combine with oxygen to form water.
Phosphorylation
The addition of a phosphate group to a molecule, such as ADP to form ATP.
What is the main function of chemiosmosis in cellular respiration?
To generate ATP by using the energy from the hydrogen ion gradient.
Energy Production in Cells
Primarily achieved through processes like chemiosmosis and oxidative phosphorylation.
What is the significance of the hydrogen ion gradient in chemiosmosis?
It provides the potential energy needed to synthesize ATP.
Diffusion
The movement of particles from an area of high concentration to an area of low concentration.
What is the role of water in the electron transport chain?
Water is formed when oxygen accepts electrons at the end of the chain.