Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Chemiosmosis exam Flashcards

Back
Chemiosmosis exam
How well do you know this?
1/28

  • Chemiosmosis

    The diffusion of hydrogen ions across a semipermeable membrane, driven by a concentration gradient established by the electron transport chain.

  • What enzyme facilitates chemiosmosis?

    ATP synthase

  • ATP Synthase

    An enzyme that synthesizes ATP through oxidative phosphorylation by facilitating the movement of hydrogen ions across a membrane.

  • What powers the phosphorylation of ADP into ATP?

    The movement of hydrogen ions from high to low concentration.

  • Oxidative Phosphorylation

    A process that uses the electron transport chain and chemiosmosis to produce ATP.

  • What is the role of the electron transport chain in chemiosmosis?

    It builds a hydrogen ion concentration gradient.

  • Hydrogen Ion Concentration Gradient

    A gradient established by the electron transport chain that has high potential energy used in chemiosmosis.

  • What is the final electron acceptor in the electron transport chain?

    Oxygen gas, which reacts to form water.

  • What is the significance of the letters 'ase' in ATP synthase?

    It indicates that ATP synthase is an enzyme.

  • Intermembrane Space

    The area where the hydrogen ion concentration is high during chemiosmosis.

  • Mitochondrial Matrix

    The area where the hydrogen ion concentration is low during chemiosmosis.

  • What is the main product of oxidative phosphorylation?

    ATP

  • Redox Reactions

    Reactions that transfer electrons and are involved in the electron transport chain.

  • What drives the diffusion of hydrogen ions in chemiosmosis?

    The concentration gradient established by the electron transport chain.

  • Potential Energy in Chemiosmosis

    Energy stored in the hydrogen ion concentration gradient.

  • What is the cumulative sum of the electron transport chain and chemiosmosis?

    Oxidative phosphorylation

  • NADH and FADH2

    Electron carriers that donate electrons to the electron transport chain.

  • What is the role of ATP in cells?

    It provides energy for various cellular processes.

  • Semipermeable Membrane

    A membrane that allows certain ions or molecules to pass through it by diffusion.

  • What is the relationship between chemiosmosis and ATP production?

    Chemiosmosis powers the synthesis of ATP by ATP synthase.

  • Electron Transport Chain

    A series of protein complexes that transfer electrons and pump hydrogen ions to create a concentration gradient.

  • What happens to electrons at the end of the electron transport chain?

    They combine with oxygen to form water.

  • Phosphorylation

    The addition of a phosphate group to a molecule, such as ADP to form ATP.

  • What is the main function of chemiosmosis in cellular respiration?

    To generate ATP by using the energy from the hydrogen ion gradient.

  • Energy Production in Cells

    Primarily achieved through processes like chemiosmosis and oxidative phosphorylation.

  • What is the significance of the hydrogen ion gradient in chemiosmosis?

    It provides the potential energy needed to synthesize ATP.

  • Diffusion

    The movement of particles from an area of high concentration to an area of low concentration.

  • What is the role of water in the electron transport chain?

    Water is formed when oxygen accepts electrons at the end of the chain.