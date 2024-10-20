Skip to main content
Chordates definitions Flashcards

Chordates definitions
  • Vertebrates

    Animals with a segmented vertebral column and a cranium, derived from the notochord, protecting the central nervous system and brain, respectively.

  • Vertebrae

    Segmented bones forming a column that encases and protects the spinal cord, derived from the notochord in chordates, providing structural support and flexibility to vertebrates.

  • Notochord

    A flexible, rod-like structure derived from mesoderm, providing skeletal support and a site for muscle attachment in chordates, and often replaced by the vertebral column in vertebrates.

  • Pharyngeal Gill Slits

    Openings between the pharynx and external environment in chordates, used for feeding or respiration, present at some life stage.

  • Central Nervous System

    The primary control center of the body, consisting of the brain and spinal cord, responsible for processing sensory information and coordinating responses.

  • Cephalochordates

    Primitive chordates resembling small fish, possessing a notochord, dorsal nerve cord, pharyngeal slits, and post-anal tail throughout life; they use gill slits for suspension feeding and have muscle-attached notochords for swimming.

  • Urochordates

    Marine invertebrates that exhibit chordate features (notochord, dorsal nerve cord, pharyngeal slits, post-anal tail) only in their larval stage; adults often sessile, e.g., tunicates.

  • Cranium

    The bony or cartilaginous structure that encases and protects the brain in vertebrates.

  • Forebrain

    The anterior part of the brain in vertebrates, responsible for complex behaviors, sensory processing, and higher cognitive functions, including the cerebral cortex, thalamus, and hypothalamus.

  • Neural Crest Cells

    Migratory cells from the embryonic ectoderm that differentiate into diverse cell types, contributing to the formation of structures like the peripheral nervous system, facial cartilage, and melanocytes.

  • Gnathostomes

    Jawed vertebrates with paired appendages, larger forebrains, and a lateral line system; includes fish, amphibians, reptiles, and mammals.