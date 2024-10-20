Chordates definitions Flashcards
Related flashcards
Terms in this set (11)
Vertebrates
Animals with a segmented vertebral column and a cranium, derived from the notochord, protecting the central nervous system and brain, respectively.
Vertebrae
Segmented bones forming a column that encases and protects the spinal cord, derived from the notochord in chordates, providing structural support and flexibility to vertebrates.
Notochord
A flexible, rod-like structure derived from mesoderm, providing skeletal support and a site for muscle attachment in chordates, and often replaced by the vertebral column in vertebrates.
Pharyngeal Gill Slits
Openings between the pharynx and external environment in chordates, used for feeding or respiration, present at some life stage.
Central Nervous System
The primary control center of the body, consisting of the brain and spinal cord, responsible for processing sensory information and coordinating responses.
Cephalochordates
Primitive chordates resembling small fish, possessing a notochord, dorsal nerve cord, pharyngeal slits, and post-anal tail throughout life; they use gill slits for suspension feeding and have muscle-attached notochords for swimming.
Urochordates
Marine invertebrates that exhibit chordate features (notochord, dorsal nerve cord, pharyngeal slits, post-anal tail) only in their larval stage; adults often sessile, e.g., tunicates.
Cranium
The bony or cartilaginous structure that encases and protects the brain in vertebrates.
Forebrain
The anterior part of the brain in vertebrates, responsible for complex behaviors, sensory processing, and higher cognitive functions, including the cerebral cortex, thalamus, and hypothalamus.
Neural Crest Cells
Migratory cells from the embryonic ectoderm that differentiate into diverse cell types, contributing to the formation of structures like the peripheral nervous system, facial cartilage, and melanocytes.
Gnathostomes
Jawed vertebrates with paired appendages, larger forebrains, and a lateral line system; includes fish, amphibians, reptiles, and mammals.