Chordates quiz Flashcards

What are the two main features that define vertebrates? Vertebrates are defined by having vertebrae and a cranium.

From what structure do vertebrae typically form? Vertebrae typically form from the notochord.

What are the three regions of the vertebrate brain? The three regions of the vertebrate brain are the forebrain, midbrain, and hindbrain.

What embryonic cells contribute to the formation of jaws in vertebrates? Neural crest cells contribute to the formation of jaws in vertebrates.

What is the significance of the evolution of jaws in vertebrates? The evolution of jaws was a major milestone in vertebrate evolution, leading to the development of gnathostomes.

What are the living relatives of early vertebrates with bony endoskeletons? Ray-finned and lobe-finned fish are the living relatives of early vertebrates with bony endoskeletons.

What evolutionary step allowed vertebrates to move onto land? The development of limbs allowed vertebrates, known as tetrapods, to move onto land.

What is an amniotic egg, and which class of organisms possesses it? An amniotic egg is a watertight egg with specialized membranes, and it is found in amniotes like reptiles.

What is the function of the swim bladder in bony fish? The swim bladder helps bony fish maintain buoyancy and stay suspended at a particular depth.

What is the lateral line system in fish, and what does it detect? The lateral line system is a sensory system in fish that detects movements and vibrations in the water.

What is the main difference between the cartilage in lampreys and other vertebrates? Lamprey cartilage is not made from collagen, unlike the cartilage in most other vertebrates.

What are the defining features of cartilaginous fish? Cartilaginous fish have a skeleton made of cartilage and paired fins.

What is the primary source of body heat for ectothermic organisms like amphibians and reptiles? Ectothermic organisms get their body heat primarily from external sources.

What is the role of the operculum in bony fish? The operculum is a bony flap that protects the gills in bony fish.

What are the four defining features of chordates? The four defining features of chordates are the dorsal hollow nerve cord, the notochord, a postanal tail, and pharyngeal gill slits.

From which germ layer does the dorsal hollow nerve cord form? The dorsal hollow nerve cord forms from the ectoderm.

What is the function of the notochord in chordates? The notochord serves as a place for muscle attachment, which is important for animal movement.

What are cephalochordates and give an example? Cephalochordates are primitive chordates like lancelets.

What is a unique feature of urochordates during their life cycle? Urochordates, such as tunicates, only exhibit chordate features during their larval stage.

What are vertebrae and how do they form in chordates? Vertebrae are segmented bones that form from the notochord in many chordates.

What evolutionary milestone is marked by the development of jaws in vertebrates? The development of jaws marks the evolutionary milestone of gnathostomes.

What is the significance of the bony endoskeleton in vertebrate evolution? The bony endoskeleton allowed for greater structural support and is seen in ray-finned and lobe-finned fish.

What adaptation allows bony fish to maintain buoyancy? Bony fish use a swim bladder to maintain buoyancy.

What are tetrapods and what is their significance in vertebrate evolution? Tetrapods are four-limbed vertebrates that represent the evolutionary step of life moving onto land.

What is the amniotic egg and which class of organisms does it define? The amniotic egg is an adaptation for terrestrial life and defines the class of organisms known as amniotes, including reptiles.

What are the two types of jawless fish mentioned in the transcript? The two types of jawless fish are hagfish and lampreys.