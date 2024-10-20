Circulatory and Respiratory Anatomy quiz #1 Flashcards
What type of tissue lines the interior surface of blood vessels and lymphatic vessels?
Endothelium.
What is the primary function of arteries in the circulatory system?
To transport blood away from the heart.
In systemic circulation, what type of blood do veins carry?
Deoxygenated blood.
What is the role of valves in veins?
To prevent backflow and ensure blood flows in one direction.
What are the smallest branches of arteries called before they become capillaries?
Arterioles.
What is the main function of capillaries in the circulatory system?
To facilitate gas exchange between blood and tissues.
What is the name of the muscle that separates the thoracic cavity from the abdominal cavity and aids in respiration?
The diaphragm.
What is the primary function of the atrioventricular valves in the heart?
To prevent backflow of blood from the ventricles to the atria.
What is the primary function of the respiratory system?
The primary function of the respiratory system is to bring in oxygen (O2) from the environment and expel carbon dioxide (CO2) from the body.
What role does the circulatory system play in gas exchange?
The circulatory system transports oxygen to cells for cellular respiration and removes waste carbon dioxide, a byproduct of cellular respiration.
What is the difference between pulmonary circulation and systemic circulation?
Pulmonary circulation transports deoxygenated blood from the heart to the lungs and back, while systemic circulation transports oxygenated blood from the heart to the rest of the body and returns deoxygenated blood to the heart.
What are the three main types of blood vessels in the circulatory system?
The three main types of blood vessels are arteries, veins, and capillaries.
What is the function of capillaries in the circulatory system?
Capillaries are the sites where gas exchange occurs between blood and tissues; they have walls that are only one cell thick to facilitate this exchange.
What is the role of hemoglobin in red blood cells?
Hemoglobin is a protein in red blood cells that binds oxygen for transport and gives blood its red color.
What is the function of the diaphragm in the respiratory system?
The diaphragm is a muscle that contracts to create negative pressure, pulling air into the lungs.
What are alveoli and what is their function?
Alveoli are tiny sacs at the ends of bronchioles where gas exchange occurs between air and blood.
What is the purpose of surfactant in the alveoli?
Surfactant reduces surface tension in the alveoli, preventing them from collapsing and ensuring efficient gas exchange.
What is the role of the lymphatic system in the body?
The lymphatic system drains excess plasma from interstitial fluid, filters it through lymph nodes, and returns it to the bloodstream.
What are lymph nodes and what is their function?
Lymph nodes are organs that filter lymph fluid and house immune cells to clean the lymph before it returns to the bloodstream.
What is the function of white blood cells in the blood?
White blood cells, or leukocytes, are part of the immune system and help fight infections.
What is the significance of the vena cava in the circulatory system?
The vena cava are large veins that deliver deoxygenated blood from the body back to the heart.
What is the role of the trachea in the respiratory system?
The trachea, or windpipe, brings air from the pharynx to the lungs and is supported by rings of cartilage.
What is the function of the heart in the circulatory system?
The heart is a muscular organ that contracts to pump blood through the body, delivering oxygen and nutrients to tissues and removing waste products.