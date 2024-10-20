Classes of Signaling Receptors definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Classes of Signaling Receptors definitions

Classes of Signaling Receptors definitions
  • Receptors Biomolecules

    Often proteins that change shape upon binding to specific ligands, initiating a cellular response. They can be located on the cell surface or within the cell.

  • Proteins

    Biomolecules that change conformation upon binding to specific ligands, facilitating various cellular processes, including signal transduction, metabolism, and structural support.

  • Conformation

    The three-dimensional shape or structure of a protein or molecule, which can change upon binding to a ligand or signaling molecule.

  • Ligand

    A molecule that binds specifically to a receptor, causing the receptor to change conformation and initiate a cellular response.

  • Signaling Molecule

    A chemical that binds to a specific receptor, triggering a cellular response, and can be hydrophilic or hydrophobic, affecting cells with corresponding surface or intracellular receptors.

  • Cell Surface Receptors

    Proteins embedded in the cell membrane that bind specific ligands, triggering a conformational change to initiate intracellular signaling pathways.

  • Intracellular Receptors

    Receptors located within the cell that bind to lipid-soluble signaling molecules, allowing them to directly influence gene expression by interacting with DNA in the nucleus.

  • Signal Transduction Pathways

    A series of molecular events where a cell converts an external signal into a functional response, often involving receptor activation, signal amplification, and cellular changes.

  • G Protein Coupled Receptors

    Cell surface receptors that activate intracellular G proteins upon ligand binding, initiating various signal transduction pathways.

  • Receptor Tyrosine Kinases

    Cell surface receptors that, upon ligand binding, dimerize and autophosphorylate tyrosine residues, initiating intracellular signaling cascades.

  • Domains

    Distinct functional and structural regions of a protein, often responsible for specific interactions or activities, such as binding ligands or catalyzing reactions.

  • Ligand Gated Ion Channels

    Membrane proteins that open to allow ion flow when a specific molecule binds, altering the channel's conformation.

  • Phosphorylation Cascade

    A series of protein phosphorylation events where each kinase activates another, amplifying the signal and leading to a cellular response.

  • Signal Transduction

    The process by which a cell converts an external signal into a functional change via receptor-ligand interactions, often involving a cascade of molecular events.