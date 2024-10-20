Classes of Signaling Receptors quiz Flashcards
What are the three major types of cell surface receptors involved in signal transduction pathways?
The three major types of cell surface receptors are G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs), receptor tyrosine kinases (RTKs), and ligand-gated ion channels.
Where are cell surface receptors typically found?
Cell surface receptors are typically found embedded in the cell membrane, on the surface of the target cell.
What does GPCR stand for and what is its function?
GPCR stands for G protein-coupled receptor, and it functions by binding to ligands and activating G proteins to initiate a signal transduction pathway.
What are the two domains of receptor tyrosine kinases (RTKs)?
Receptor tyrosine kinases (RTKs) typically have two domains: an extracellular ligand-binding domain and an intracellular kinase domain.
How do ligand-gated ion channels operate?
Ligand-gated ion channels operate by changing conformation from a closed to an open state upon ligand binding, allowing ions to flow through the membrane.
What type of molecules can freely diffuse across the cell membrane to interact with intracellular receptors?
Small hydrophobic molecules can freely diffuse across the cell membrane to interact with intracellular receptors.
Where are intracellular receptors located?
Intracellular receptors are located inside the target cell, within the cytoplasm or nucleus.
What happens when a small hydrophobic molecule binds to an intracellular receptor?
When a small hydrophobic molecule binds to an intracellular receptor, it triggers a cascade of events that ultimately generates a cellular response.
What is the primary function of cell signaling in multicellular organisms?
The primary function of cell signaling in multicellular organisms is to maintain homeostasis by enabling communication between cells.
What are the two main types of cell signaling?
The two main types of cell signaling are direct cell signaling and indirect cell signaling.
What is the role of ligands in cell signaling?
Ligands bind to receptors, either on the cell surface or intracellularly, to initiate a signal transduction pathway.
What is the difference between cell surface receptors and intracellular receptors?
Cell surface receptors are embedded in the cell membrane and interact with extracellular ligands, while intracellular receptors are located inside the cell and interact with ligands that have diffused across the membrane.
What is the significance of the receptor tyrosine kinase's kinase domain?
The kinase domain of receptor tyrosine kinases (RTKs) is responsible for phosphorylating specific tyrosine residues, which activates downstream signaling pathways.
How does the binding of a ligand to a GPCR activate a G protein?
The binding of a ligand to a GPCR causes a conformational change in the receptor, which then activates the associated G protein by facilitating the exchange of GDP for GTP.