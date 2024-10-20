Community Interactions: Mutualism (+/+) & Commensalism (+/0) exam Flashcards
Terms in this set (15)
Mutualism
A community interaction where both organisms benefit (+/+).
Commensalism
A community interaction where one organism benefits and the other is unaffected (+/0).
What is an example of mutualism?
The red billed oxpecker and the impala, where the bird eats ticks off the impala's fur.
Obligate Mutualism
A type of mutualism where the organisms depend on each other for survival.
What is an example of commensalism?
The remora fish and the shark, where the remora eats scraps left by the shark.
Symbiosis
Any close and prolonged interaction between two species.
What does a plus plus interaction indicate?
Both organisms benefit from the interaction.
What does a plus zero interaction indicate?
One organism benefits while the other is unaffected.
What is the benefit for the red billed oxpecker in its mutualistic relationship with the impala?
It gets a food source by eating ticks off the impala.
What is the benefit for the impala in its mutualistic relationship with the red billed oxpecker?
Its fur is cleaned of parasites.
How does the remora benefit from its commensal relationship with the shark?
It eats scraps of food left behind by the shark.
Does the shark benefit from its relationship with the remora?
No, the shark is neutrally affected.
What is the broader category that includes mutualism and commensalism?
Symbiosis.
What is the main difference between mutualism and commensalism?
In mutualism, both organisms benefit; in commensalism, only one benefits while the other is unaffected.
What is the role of symbiosis in ecological relationships?
It highlights the complexity of interactions between different species.