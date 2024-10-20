Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Community Interactions: Mutualism (+/+) & Commensalism (+/0) exam Flashcards

Back
Community Interactions: Mutualism (+/+) & Commensalism (+/0) exam
How well do you know this?
1/15

  • Mutualism

    A community interaction where both organisms benefit (+/+).

  • Commensalism

    A community interaction where one organism benefits and the other is unaffected (+/0).

  • What is an example of mutualism?

    The red billed oxpecker and the impala, where the bird eats ticks off the impala's fur.

  • Obligate Mutualism

    A type of mutualism where the organisms depend on each other for survival.

  • What is an example of commensalism?

    The remora fish and the shark, where the remora eats scraps left by the shark.

  • Symbiosis

    Any close and prolonged interaction between two species.

  • What does a plus plus interaction indicate?

    Both organisms benefit from the interaction.

  • What does a plus zero interaction indicate?

    One organism benefits while the other is unaffected.

  • What is the benefit for the red billed oxpecker in its mutualistic relationship with the impala?

    It gets a food source by eating ticks off the impala.

  • What is the benefit for the impala in its mutualistic relationship with the red billed oxpecker?

    Its fur is cleaned of parasites.

  • How does the remora benefit from its commensal relationship with the shark?

    It eats scraps of food left behind by the shark.

  • Does the shark benefit from its relationship with the remora?

    No, the shark is neutrally affected.

  • What is the broader category that includes mutualism and commensalism?

    Symbiosis.

  • What is the main difference between mutualism and commensalism?

    In mutualism, both organisms benefit; in commensalism, only one benefits while the other is unaffected.

  • What is the role of symbiosis in ecological relationships?

    It highlights the complexity of interactions between different species.