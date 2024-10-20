Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Community Interactions definitions Flashcards

Back
Community Interactions definitions
How well do you know this?
1/11

  • Community

    All populations of different species living and interacting in the same area, influencing each other's survival and reproduction through various interspecific interactions.

  • Interspecific Interactions

    Interactions between different species in a community that can be beneficial, harmful, or neutral, affecting their survival, reproduction, and evolutionary fitness.

  • Fitness

    The ability of an organism to survive and reproduce relative to the average member of its population, influencing evolutionary success.

  • Coevolution

    The process where two or more species reciprocally affect each other's evolution through selective pressures from their interactions, such as predator-prey dynamics or mutualistic relationships.

  • Competition

    When individuals or species vie for the same limited resources, negatively impacting both parties' survival and reproduction.

  • Predation

    An interaction where one organism (predator) hunts, kills, and consumes another organism (prey), driving evolutionary adaptations in both species for survival and efficiency.

  • Herbivory

    The consumption of plant material by animals, which can lead to evolutionary adaptations in both the plant and the herbivore.

  • Parasitism

    A relationship where one organism benefits at the expense of another, often harming but not immediately killing the host.

  • Mutualism

    A symbiotic relationship where both species involved benefit, enhancing each other's survival and reproduction.

  • Niche

    The role and position an organism has in its environment, including its interactions with other species and its use of resources, shaping its survival and reproduction.

  • Facilitation

    An interaction where one species enhances the survival, growth, or reproduction of another species without direct symbiosis, often by modifying the environment to be more favorable.