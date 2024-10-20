Community Interactions definitions Flashcards
Community
All populations of different species living and interacting in the same area, influencing each other's survival and reproduction through various interspecific interactions.
Interspecific Interactions
Interactions between different species in a community that can be beneficial, harmful, or neutral, affecting their survival, reproduction, and evolutionary fitness.
Fitness
The ability of an organism to survive and reproduce relative to the average member of its population, influencing evolutionary success.
Coevolution
The process where two or more species reciprocally affect each other's evolution through selective pressures from their interactions, such as predator-prey dynamics or mutualistic relationships.
Competition
When individuals or species vie for the same limited resources, negatively impacting both parties' survival and reproduction.
Predation
An interaction where one organism (predator) hunts, kills, and consumes another organism (prey), driving evolutionary adaptations in both species for survival and efficiency.
Herbivory
The consumption of plant material by animals, which can lead to evolutionary adaptations in both the plant and the herbivore.
Parasitism
A relationship where one organism benefits at the expense of another, often harming but not immediately killing the host.
Mutualism
A symbiotic relationship where both species involved benefit, enhancing each other's survival and reproduction.
Niche
The role and position an organism has in its environment, including its interactions with other species and its use of resources, shaping its survival and reproduction.
Facilitation
An interaction where one species enhances the survival, growth, or reproduction of another species without direct symbiosis, often by modifying the environment to be more favorable.