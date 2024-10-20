Community Interactions quiz Flashcards
Terms in this set (15)
What is a community in ecological terms?
A community is all the populations of different organisms that live in the same area and interact with one another.
What is interspecific competition?
Interspecific competition occurs when individuals of different species compete for the same resources, negatively affecting both parties.
What is the difference between a fundamental niche and a realized niche?
A fundamental niche includes all the environmental conditions suitable for an organism, while a realized niche is the part of the fundamental niche that an organism actually occupies due to limiting factors.
What is the competitive exclusion principle?
The competitive exclusion principle states that if two species occupy the same niche, one will outcompete the other, leading to the extinction of the less competitive species.
What is character displacement?
Character displacement is when similar species evolve differences to reduce competition, often seen in species with overlapping distributions.
What is mutualism?
Mutualism is an interaction where both organisms benefit, such as the relationship between pollinators and flowering plants.
What is commensalism?
Commensalism is an interaction where one organism benefits and the other is unaffected, like fish that follow sharks to feed on scraps.
What is predation?
Predation is an interaction where one organism (the predator) kills and eats another live organism (the prey).
What is the role of an apex predator in a community?
An apex predator is at the top of the food chain and helps regulate the populations of other species, maintaining ecological balance.
What is resource partitioning?
Resource partitioning is when similar species differentiate their niches to reduce competition and better exploit available resources.
What is coevolution?
Coevolution is when species influence each other's evolution due to their interactions, such as a predator and its prey evolving together.
What is an example of an inducible defense?
An inducible defense is a trait that is activated in response to predators, such as a skunk spraying a chemical when threatened.
What is Batesian mimicry?
Batesian mimicry is when a non-harmful species imitates the warning signs of a harmful species to avoid predation.
What is Mullerian mimicry?
Mullerian mimicry is when two harmful species evolve to resemble each other, enhancing their mutual protection from predators.
What is the difference between endoparasites and ectoparasites?
Endoparasites live inside the body of their host, while ectoparasites live on the outside of their host.