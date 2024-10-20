Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Community Structure definitions Flashcards

Back
Community Structure definitions
How well do you know this?
1/13

  • Community structure

    The organization of a biological community based on species diversity, interactions, physical environment, and trophic structure, influencing ecosystem function and resilience.

  • Species Richness

    The count of distinct species present in a given ecological community, reflecting its biodiversity.

  • Relative Abundance

    The proportion of individuals of a particular species compared to the total number of individuals of all species in a community.

  • Species Diversity

    A measure combining the number of species (richness) and their relative abundance in a community, reflecting both variety and balance of species present.

  • Trophic Structure

    The transfer of energy through different levels in a food chain or web, from producers to various levels of consumers, illustrating who eats whom and the efficiency of energy transfer.

  • Food Chain

    A linear sequence of organisms where each is eaten by the next, transferring energy from producers to various levels of consumers.

  • Food Web

    A complex network of interconnected food chains in an ecosystem, illustrating how different species are linked through various feeding relationships.

  • Dominant Species

    A species that predominates in a community due to its high abundance or biomass, significantly influencing the structure and function of the ecosystem.

  • Keystone Species

    A species that has a disproportionately large impact on its ecosystem relative to its abundance, often maintaining the structure and health of the community.

  • Ecosystem Engineers

    Organisms that significantly modify, create, or maintain habitats, affecting the availability of resources and the structure of the ecosystem.

  • Disturbance Regime

    A recurring pattern of environmental disturbances, such as wildfires or storms, that shape and influence the structure and composition of an ecosystem over time.

  • Intermediate Disturbance Hypothesis

    Moderate disturbances in an ecosystem promote the highest species diversity by preventing dominance by a few species and allowing coexistence of many.

  • Biogeography

    Study of the distribution of species and ecosystems in geographic space and through geological time, influenced by factors like latitude, climate, and area size.